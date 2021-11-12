Folks over at The Lincoln Project are pretty psyched at the news that Steve Bannon was indicted and there’s reportedly a warrant signed for his arrest:

Lock him up. pic.twitter.com/94vznt7WPT — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 12, 2021

Rick Wilson, however, thinks he’s a flight risk and the DOJ should seize his passport right now:

Steve Bannon is an immediate flight risk and must have his passport sized before he sneaks on to the yacht of his sugar daddy and slips the net of justice. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) November 12, 2021

But why would he flee?

Bannon will enjoy playing the martyr and raise tons of money off this. Further, the full court press on Jan 6, especially as time goes on, is neither as politically helpful as Democrats think it is nor are these contempt charges a clear-cut victory for rule of law. — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) November 12, 2021

Now, as amusing as this would be and, tbh, good for page views. . .

I 100% want Steve Bannon to flee and broadcast from a ship in international waters just to add some entertainment to the story. — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) November 12, 2021

. . .there is a report that Bannon will self-surrender on Monday:

ALERT: Law enforcement expects Steve Bannon to self-surrender on his criminal charges in DC on *MONDAY* — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) November 12, 2021

Buzzkill alert as many libs were hoping Bannon would have to spend the weekend in jail. Whoops.

***

