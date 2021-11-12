Folks over at The Lincoln Project are pretty psyched at the news that Steve Bannon was indicted and there’s reportedly a warrant signed for his arrest:

Rick Wilson, however, thinks he’s a flight risk and the DOJ should seize his passport right now:

But why would he flee?

Now, as amusing as this would be and, tbh, good for page views. . .

. . .there is a report that Bannon will self-surrender on Monday:

Buzzkill alert as many libs were hoping Bannon would have to spend the weekend in jail. Whoops.

***

