The New York Times has a new piece out tonight on Vice President Kamala Harris asserting herself “as a diplomatic asset” for President Joe Bide, but. . .

. . .but there’s this quote about halfway through from former Sen. Chris Dood, a good friend of the president and a member of the committee that chose Harris as veep.

“‘I’m hoping the president runs for re-election,’ said former Sen. Chris Dodd, a Biden confidante. ‘But for whatever reason that might not be the case, it’s hard to believe there would be a short list without Kamala’s name on it'”:

That’s right. Chris Dodd just openly questioned if the president — in a direct quote to the New York Times, no less — will run in 2024:

This is pretty big news and we suspect more Dems feel this way just not in public:

And Dodd’s statement comes just days after Biden helped him launch The Dodd Center for Human Rights at the University of Connecticut:

We all see it right in front of our eyes even if libs and Dems won’t admit it publicly:

