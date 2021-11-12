The New York Times has a new piece out tonight on Vice President Kamala Harris asserting herself “as a diplomatic asset” for President Joe Bide, but. . .

During a tightly-choreographed trip this week, the VP was determined to assert herself as a diplomatic asset for a president who believes he knows more about the process — and the vice presidency — than most. On the VP’s trips w/ the 💫 @KannoYoungs https://t.co/LuiQs64l8Q — Katie Rogers (@katierogers) November 12, 2021

. . .but there’s this quote about halfway through from former Sen. Chris Dood, a good friend of the president and a member of the committee that chose Harris as veep.

“‘I’m hoping the president runs for re-election,’ said former Sen. Chris Dodd, a Biden confidante. ‘But for whatever reason that might not be the case, it’s hard to believe there would be a short list without Kamala’s name on it'”:

“I’m hoping the president runs for re-election,” said former Sen. Chris Dodd, a Biden confidante. “But for whatever reason that might not be the case, it’s hard to believe there would be a short list without Kamala’s name on it.” W/ @katierogers

https://t.co/vbTVoF9bpC — Zolan Kanno-Youngs (@KannoYoungs) November 12, 2021

That’s right. Chris Dodd just openly questioned if the president — in a direct quote to the New York Times, no less — will run in 2024:

“I’m hoping the president runs for re-election,” Mr. Dodd said, “but for whatever reason that might not be the case, it’s hard to believe there would be a short list without Kamala’s name on it. She’s the vice president of the United States.” https://t.co/0FVAhHxy6z — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 12, 2021

This is pretty big news and we suspect more Dems feel this way just not in public:

Hmm on the first part. https://t.co/rnwkuBMWLh — James Pindell (@JamesPindell) November 12, 2021

And Dodd’s statement comes just days after Biden helped him launch The Dodd Center for Human Rights at the University of Connecticut:

Did you miss Friday's Dedication for The Dodd Center for Human Rights? Watch the full ceremony, featuring U.S. President Joe Biden, Governor Ned Lamont, former U.S. Senator Christopher Dodd, and others ➡️ https://t.co/YxMH3VJ3r7 — UConn (@UConn) October 18, 2021

We all see it right in front of our eyes even if libs and Dems won’t admit it publicly:

"A recent Rasmussen poll showed that 58 percent of voters believe that Joe Biden is not “physically and mentally” up to the job of being president of the United States." White House Still Unclear When Joe Biden Will Get a Physical https://t.co/ChbJhFeYFZ via @BreitbartNews — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) November 11, 2021

***

Recommended Twitchy Video