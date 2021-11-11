Failed Dem gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe posted this photo of himself with NBA legend Michael Jordan at his news golf course, The Grove XXIII. . .

Great few days with the legend Michael Jordan 🐐 at MJ’s new course The Grove XXIII with our friend Bob Johnson. Game was little rusty but lots of fun. Game on🏌🏼💥 pic.twitter.com/TxtdgMVYVB — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) November 10, 2021

. . . in Florida. The course is in Hobe Sound, Fla. and you can reportedly get a beer delivered to you by drone:

Michael Jordan’s Exclusive New Golf Club Will Fly Beer and Snacks to You With Drones https://t.co/hu9Act76ba pic.twitter.com/zBgZB7o7iN — Zyite.news (@ZyiteGadgets) December 16, 2020

More from The Robb Report:

The GOAT is switching up sports. Legendary b-baller Michael Jordan has just opened an exclusive new private golf course in Florida, and it appears to be a slam dunk/hole in one, depending on which sporting analogy takes your fancy. Named after Jordan’s famed Chicago Bulls number “23,” the Grove XXIII is set upon a former citrus grove near Hobe Sound in South Florida, a stone’s throw from the NBA Hall of Famer’s home. It offers a sprawling 18-hole golf course, a state-of-the-art clubhouse, gatehouse, pro shop, practice range and a learning facility. All of which can be enjoyed, if you’re lucky enough to get in.

There are also reports that President Joe Biden wants to find a spot for McAuliffe in his administration:

Terry McAuliffe suffered a humiliating loss in Virginia so naturally, the Biden White House is “interested in finding a spot” where he can work. — Kelsey Bolar (Harkness) (@kelseybolar) November 11, 2021

Sure, why not? It worked out so well for the two of them in Virginia. . .

***

