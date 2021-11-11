Failed Dem gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe posted this photo of himself with NBA legend Michael Jordan at his news golf course, The Grove XXIII. . .

. . . in Florida. The course is in Hobe Sound, Fla. and you can reportedly get a beer delivered to you by drone:

More from The Robb Report:

The GOAT is switching up sports. Legendary b-baller Michael Jordan has just opened an exclusive new private golf course in Florida, and it appears to be a slam dunk/hole in one, depending on which sporting analogy takes your fancy.

Named after Jordan’s famed Chicago Bulls number “23,” the Grove XXIII is set upon a former citrus grove near Hobe Sound in South Florida, a stone’s throw from the NBA Hall of Famer’s home. It offers a sprawling 18-hole golf course, a state-of-the-art clubhouse, gatehouse, pro shop, practice range and a learning facility. All of which can be enjoyed, if you’re lucky enough to get in.

There are also reports that President Joe Biden wants to find a spot for McAuliffe in his administration:

Sure, why not? It worked out so well for the two of them in Virginia. . .

***

