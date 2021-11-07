There’s a report out in the Daily Mail that President Joe Biden farted in front of Camilla Parker Bowles, the Duchess of Cornwall and wife of heir apparent Charles, the Prince of Wales:

Camilla 'hasn't stopped talking about' Biden 'breaking wind' during their chat https://t.co/Bv6Zlt7tCM — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) November 7, 2021

“It was long and loud and impossible to ignore,” the source told the paper. “Camilla hasn’t stopped talking about it”:

"It was long and loud and impossible to ignore,' the source said. 'Camilla hasn't stopped talking about it." The fart that changed the would. #BidenFart https://t.co/4hW8Zvqktr — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) November 7, 2021

This is funny because Biden’s alleged natural gas emission occurred at the #COP26 global warming conference:

Biden shows the way forward on #ClimateChange by producing some natural gas of his own! Camilla 'hasn't stopped talking about' hearing President 'break wind' during chat at Cop26 summit | Daily Mail Online https://t.co/aU8HJNg8Ez — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) November 7, 2021

Tell us again how the U.S. is respected again on the world stage?

Still an open question as to which end of Joe Biden emits more toxic material https://t.co/sSFz5lW03O — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 7, 2021

And we know *exactly* how this would be covered if the bad orange man was still in office:

Can you imagine Trump doing this? I’m sure he doesn’t pass gas! https://t.co/ZbsehDTqG3 — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) November 6, 2021

***