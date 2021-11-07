SHOT. . .
Sen. Ron Wyden publicly called out billionaire Elon Musk over a poll he’s running on Twitter asking if he should sell 10% of his Tesla stock to create a taxable event.
“Whether or not the world’s wealthiest man pays any taxes at all shouldn’t depend on the results of a Twitter poll. It’s time for the Billionaires Income Tax,” Wyden tweeted:
Whether or not the world’s wealthiest man pays any taxes at all shouldn’t depend on the results of a Twitter poll. It’s time for the Billionaires Income Tax. https://t.co/KFHw3VZ45H
— Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) November 6, 2021
And then Musk made a comment about Wyden’s “pp.” Literally:
Why does ur pp look like u just came?
— Lorde Edge (@elonmusk) November 7, 2021
We hope Musk meant profile photo:
The world’s richest man provides Oregon’s senior Senator some feedback on his… face. https://t.co/IMiBWAzPAv
— BDW (@BryanDeanWright) November 8, 2021
Amazing. Simply, Amazing:
How is this app free
— Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) November 8, 2021
Screenshot for posterity:
***