SHOT. . .

Sen. Ron Wyden publicly called out billionaire Elon Musk over a poll he’s running on Twitter asking if he should sell 10% of his Tesla stock to create a taxable event.

“Whether or not the world’s wealthiest man pays any taxes at all shouldn’t depend on the results of a Twitter poll. It’s time for the Billionaires Income Tax,” Wyden tweeted:

CHASER. . .

And then Musk made a comment about Wyden’s “pp.” Literally:

We hope Musk meant profile photo:

Amazing. Simply, Amazing:

Screenshot for posterity:

***

