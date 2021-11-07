SHOT. . .

Sen. Ron Wyden publicly called out billionaire Elon Musk over a poll he’s running on Twitter asking if he should sell 10% of his Tesla stock to create a taxable event.

“Whether or not the world’s wealthiest man pays any taxes at all shouldn’t depend on the results of a Twitter poll. It’s time for the Billionaires Income Tax,” Wyden tweeted:

Whether or not the world’s wealthiest man pays any taxes at all shouldn’t depend on the results of a Twitter poll. It’s time for the Billionaires Income Tax. https://t.co/KFHw3VZ45H — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) November 6, 2021

And then Musk made a comment about Wyden’s “pp.” Literally:

Why does ur pp look like u just came? — Lorde Edge (@elonmusk) November 7, 2021

We hope Musk meant profile photo:

