President Joe Biden falsely claimed a few moments ago that the infrastructure bill that just passed in the House will “get rid of our nation’s dangerous lead pipes”:

But Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called him out on his lie, tweeting that “BIF only gives $15b. Without BBB, many communities historically denied clean water will continue to be denied”:

She added that Dems “shouldn’t promise all lead pipes will be fixed if that is not the case”:

And she’s worried that broken promises and lies like this one will depress turnout in future elections:

“We can and should message BIF as a step, but messaging it as a solution alone is going to get us into trouble”:

Narrator: They were already in trouble.

