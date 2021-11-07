President Joe Biden falsely claimed a few moments ago that the infrastructure bill that just passed in the House will “get rid of our nation’s dangerous lead pipes”:

We’re finally going to get rid of our nation’s dangerous lead pipes thanks to this infrastructure deal. Every kid in this country will be able to turn on the tap and drink clean water. — President Biden (@POTUS) November 7, 2021

But Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called him out on his lie, tweeting that “BIF only gives $15b. Without BBB, many communities historically denied clean water will continue to be denied”:

The cost to replace every lead pipe in the United States is $45-60 billion. BIF only gives $15b. Without BBB, many communities historically denied clean water will continue to be denied. Build Back Better has lead $ for disadvantaged communities. We must keep pushing for BBB. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 7, 2021

She added that Dems “shouldn’t promise all lead pipes will be fixed if that is not the case”:

I want to protect our party from the disappointment and collapse in turnout from communities like mine that occurs when we tell them we did things we didn’t do. We shouldn’t promise all lead pipes will be fixed if that is not the case. Some will, most won’t. We must push for BBB — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 7, 2021

And she’s worried that broken promises and lies like this one will depress turnout in future elections:

It’s not just that we made these promises before – look at how the infra bill is being messaged *now* I respect the President and the leg feat he just accomplished. But this is simply wrong. We did not fund the replacement of every child’s pipe & we shouldn’t tell people we did pic.twitter.com/3zpU20o6WR — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 7, 2021

“We can and should message BIF as a step, but messaging it as a solution alone is going to get us into trouble”:

We can and should message BIF as a step, but messaging it as a solution alone is going to get us into trouble. BBB contains the majority of the presidents agenda. We must keep going and ensure the promises are delivered — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 7, 2021

Narrator: They were already in trouble.

***