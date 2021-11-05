Edward Durr, the Republican truck driver who upset incumbent Dem New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney, is under fire for old tweets (definition of “Milkshake Duck” here)

The group Garden State Equality is calling on “Republican leadership of NJ to immediately condemn these remarks & clearly state that such hate-fueled rhetoric has no place in New Jersey”:

He has since apologized for the old posts:

Durr also appears to have deleted his Twitter and Facebook accounts:

But that’s not good enough, of course:

And:

