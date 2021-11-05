Edward Durr, the Republican truck driver who upset incumbent Dem New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney, is under fire for old tweets (definition of “Milkshake Duck” here)

Edward Durr's racist Twitter posting is on brand for the Republican party. — Ian MacAllen (@IanMacAllen) November 5, 2021

The group Garden State Equality is calling on “Republican leadership of NJ to immediately condemn these remarks & clearly state that such hate-fueled rhetoric has no place in New Jersey”:

Following Senator-Elect Edward Durr’s upset victory, Garden State Equality was made aware through news reports of racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic, and otherwise offensive comments prominently posted by Durr on his personal social media accounts. — Garden State Equality (@GSEquality) November 5, 2021

Durr’s rhetoric is beneath the dignity of the people of New Jersey, & his endorsement of the same dangerous beliefs which have fueled white supremacist violence, including the Jan 6th insurrection, demonstrate his seeming inability to faithfully represent all of his constituents. — Garden State Equality (@GSEquality) November 5, 2021

@GSEquality calls on the Republican leadership of NJ to immediately condemn these remarks & clearly state that such hate-fueled rhetoric has no place in New Jersey. — Garden State Equality (@GSEquality) November 5, 2021

He has since apologized for the old posts:

The truck driver who dethroned Democratic New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney has apologized after old posts with anti-Muslim content resurfaced. Edward Durr, a Republican, issued a statement that said he let his emotions get the better of him. https://t.co/RBE2YRYJiy — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) November 5, 2021

Durr also appears to have deleted his Twitter and Facebook accounts:

New development in the story of the GOP truck driver who stunned the political world: Edward Durr's social media accounts now appear to have all been deleted after anti-Muslim posts surfaced. https://t.co/AfVC25EqJa — Matthew Stanmyre (@MattStanmyre) November 5, 2021

But that’s not good enough, of course:

We genuinely appreciate Edward Durr's response but his qualified apology is not enough. He must explicitly disavow his anti-Muslim tweet and acknowledge how his rhetoric is harmful and wrong. https://t.co/1heBNxqMuc — Muslim Advocates (@MuslimAdvocates) November 5, 2021

And:

Murphy on Sen. Pres. Sweeney losing to Edward Durr. "I'm stunned… I do not welcome this in any way, shape or form." Points to Islamophobic twitter history. — Daniel Munoz (@DanielMunoz100) November 5, 2021

Sigh.

***

