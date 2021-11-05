Reuters is reporting a horrific story out of Afghanistan about a two-month-old baby boy who has been missing since August 19 when his parents allegedly passed him to a U.S. Marine outside the Kabul airport and then were not able to find him once they got inside:

It was a split-second decision. Mirza Ali Ahmadi and Suraya found themselves and their five children in a chaotic crowd outside the gates of the Kabul airport on Aug. 19 when a U.S. soldier, from over the tall fence, asked if they needed help https://t.co/sGk2vbaqx7 1/3 pic.twitter.com/TlZbmTPaoj — Reuters (@Reuters) November 5, 2021

The parents are now reportedly in the United States and still searching for their son, Sohail:

Fearing their two-month-old baby Sohail would get crushed in the melee, they handed him to the soldier, thinking they would soon get to the entrance. But at that moment, Mirza Ali said, the Taliban began pushing back hundreds of hopeful evacuees 2/3 pic.twitter.com/XN4f4ZZkS4 — Reuters (@Reuters) November 5, 2021

You can read the entire report here:

Once they were inside, their baby was nowhere to be found. Over 2 months later, he’s still missing. Read the full story by @micarosenberg 👇 3/3 https://t.co/GWtrL8hQ7r — Reuters (@Reuters) November 5, 2021

Well, “we” didn’t lose the baby:

WTF. We lost the baby? https://t.co/3YszAoTiSc — Kate Paul Dillon. (@KatePaulDillon) November 5, 2021

The Biden administration lost the baby:

My God Biden lost the baby https://t.co/hAeHxCO0jQ — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 5, 2021

There’s been some confusion online, however. Sohail is not the baby seen in the viral photo. That baby, a girl, was united with her parents:

An Afghan baby who was captured in a viral photo being handed to a U.S. Marine over a wall at the Kabul airport is now safe with her family in Phoenix, Arizona.@LesterHoltNBC speaks with the family about their journey tonight on @NBCNightlyNews (check local listings). pic.twitter.com/LyBHc7UUCb — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) November 5, 2021

At least this one had a happy ending:

If you are reporting on this happy ending, please check out this similar story that is unresolved. Another baby in the same circumstance is still missing, a heartbreaking situation for his parents @LesterHoltNBC and @NBCNightlyNews https://t.co/jCejQ4mGwM https://t.co/1MqrkO02Xp — Mica Rosenberg (@micarosenberg) November 5, 2021

Now, let’s track down Sohail.

***