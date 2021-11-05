Reuters is reporting a horrific story out of Afghanistan about a two-month-old baby boy who has been missing since August 19 when his parents allegedly passed him to a U.S. Marine outside the Kabul airport and then were not able to find him once they got inside:

The parents are now reportedly in the United States and still searching for their son, Sohail:

You can read the entire report here:

Trending

Well, “we” didn’t lose the baby:

The Biden administration lost the baby:

There’s been some confusion online, however. Sohail is not the baby seen in the viral photo. That baby, a girl, was united with her parents:

At least this one had a happy ending:

Now, let’s track down Sohail.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bidenkabul