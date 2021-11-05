Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin’s 17-year-old son is in the news today over reports he attempted to vote — twice — in this week’s election:
BREAKING: The teenage son of Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin twice tried to cast a ballot on Election Day despite being underage, election officials confirm to News4. https://t.co/nZk2OFeGVs
— NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) November 5, 2021
He was reportedly turned away from the polls both times and according to election officials, he committed no crime:
Election officials confirm the underage son of Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin twice tried to vote on Election Day even though he was not eligible. He was not successful & election officials say he broke no laws. https://t.co/GMXtvyW5vh @nbcwashington
— Julie Carey (@JulieCareyNBC) November 5, 2021
Youngkin’s spox explained that he misunderstood Virginia election law and simply asked if he could vote:
NOW: Statement from @GlennYoungkin spokesman concerning the Governor-elect’s son. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/yxLAsybran
— Henry Graff (@HenryGraff) November 5, 2021
But do you know who this reminds us of? Brian, Anthony Michael Hall's character, from "Breakfast Club." If you recall the flick, Brian had a fake ID to vote:
— Andrew G (@flashcane) November 5, 2021
