Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin’s 17-year-old son is in the news today over reports he attempted to vote — twice — in this week’s election:

BREAKING: The teenage son of Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin twice tried to cast a ballot on Election Day despite being underage, election officials confirm to News4. https://t.co/nZk2OFeGVs — NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) November 5, 2021

He was reportedly turned away from the polls both times and according to election officials, he committed no crime:

Election officials confirm the underage son of Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin twice tried to vote on Election Day even though he was not eligible. He was not successful & election officials say he broke no laws. https://t.co/GMXtvyW5vh @nbcwashington — Julie Carey (@JulieCareyNBC) November 5, 2021

Youngkin’s spox explained that he misunderstood Virginia election law and simply asked if he could vote:

But do you know who this reminds us of? Brian, Anthony Michael Hall’s character, from “Breakfast Club.” If you recall the flick, Brian had a fake ID to vote:

ROFL!

