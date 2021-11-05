Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin’s 17-year-old son is in the news today over reports he attempted to vote — twice — in this week’s election:

He was reportedly turned away from the polls both times and according to election officials, he committed no crime:

Trending

Youngkin’s spox explained that he misunderstood Virginia election law and simply asked if he could vote:

But do you know who this reminds us of? Brian, Anthony Michael Hall’s character, from “Breakfast Club.” If you recall the flick, Brian had a fake ID to vote:

ROFL!

***

Editor’s note: An additional tweet has been added to this post. 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Glenn Youngkin