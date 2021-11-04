The Lincoln Project was right? Here’s Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin meeting with a Virginia man who once embraced white supremacist imagery:

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam meets with Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin. “I so appreciate your willingness to be so helpful as we head towards this next stage in Virginia’s future,” Youngkin tells Northam. https://t.co/6hmFaWVVRU pic.twitter.com/SkAARc5UGg — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) November 4, 2021

What’s funny is we still don’t know which one was Gov. Northam:

One final debate for this Election Day. Is Gov. Ralph Northam in blackface or under the Klan hood? pic.twitter.com/nYGB8Dw79s — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) November 2, 2021

And if you recall, Youngkin’s now-vanquished opponent dismissed Northam’s costume as “just a stupid mistake” despite having called for his resignation when it happened:

McAuliffe has also downplayed Ralph Northam's infamous Blackface Yearbook Photo Scandal, claiming it wasn't him and said even if it was him, that it was just a stupid mistake Sick. pic.twitter.com/ka8YuPP8Kq — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 2, 2021

They’re all such hypocrites and Dems deserved to lose:

Two years after calling on Ralph Northam to resign when a photo surfaced of Northam in blackface, Biden calls him his "pal." pic.twitter.com/vHQ0ML3Wra — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 27, 2021

Anyway, it’s nice they can be civil to each other — now — despite Virginia Dems trying to falsely smear Youngkin as a racist:

#Democrats my party…lose with dignity, accept the loss and graciously assist in the transition. @RalphNortham is doing it today in #Virginia @BarackObama did it with #Trump This is what a peaceful transfer of power looks like. No screams of #electionfraud or #stopthesteal https://t.co/E7KU4OmKR3 — Leslie Marshall (@LeslieMarshall) November 4, 2021

