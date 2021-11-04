The Lincoln Project was right? Here’s Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin meeting with a Virginia man who once embraced white supremacist imagery:

What’s funny is we still don’t know which one was Gov. Northam:

And if you recall, Youngkin’s now-vanquished opponent dismissed Northam’s costume as “just a stupid mistake” despite having called for his resignation when it happened:

They’re all such hypocrites and Dems deserved to lose:

Anyway, it’s nice they can be civil to each other — now — despite Virginia Dems trying to falsely smear Youngkin as a racist:

