Former Vice President, at a Young America’s Foundation event in Iowa City last night, explained to a young conservative that the person he consulted with to “buck President Trump’s plan an certify the votes” on January 6 was James Madison, often called the father of the U.S. Constitution:

“What is the name of the person who told you to buck President Trump’s plan & certify the votes?” a man who said his name was Jared asked @Mike_Pence tonight in Iowa City at a @yaf event. Pence replied:”James Madison.” Pence got a few laughs & some applause from the audience. — O. Kay Henderson (@okayhenderson) November 2, 2021

Maybe this young student has heard of him?

In speech to the @yaf crowd in Iowa City, Pence said: “It’s important to note that every officeholder takes the same oath, to support & defend the constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign & domestic,” @Mike_Pence said. “…As the good book says… — O. Kay Henderson (@okayhenderson) November 2, 2021

And:

“As the ‘good book’ says, you’ve got to be willing to keep your oath even when it hurts,” @Mike_Pence told @yaf in Iowa City. “Geo Washington said & so this generation must say: ‘The constitution is the guide we will never abandon.’” — O. Kay Henderson (@okayhenderson) November 2, 2021

Watch for yourself:

Iowa student asks former VP Mike Pence for the name of the person who told him to buck Trump and certify the 2020 election results. Pence responds: “James Madison.” pic.twitter.com/Ig7wkIPSTh — The Recount (@therecount) November 2, 2021

Pence tweeted after the event, “We need you to be the FREEDOM Generation, and with your help, we will keep the torch of Life and Liberty burning bright for this generation and every generation to come!”:

Thank you @uiowa and @Iowa_YAF! We need you to be the FREEDOM Generation, and with your help, we will keep the torch of Life and Liberty burning bright for this generation and every generation to come! pic.twitter.com/JRs71qX8My — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) November 2, 2021

***