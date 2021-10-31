President Joe Biden used a “makes the trains run on time” reference earlier today at the G20 summit while discussing Sec. Tony Blinken’s role in helping to solve the supply-chain crisis. That’s right. Our elderly leader just made a Mussolini reference in Rome, Italy:

At what point do you pull him out..???..!!! pic.twitter.com/2W9Fo1RatV — Thomas OConnor 🇺🇲 Born '62 🇺🇲 Only LEGAL VOTES (@TheyCallMeTomO1) October 31, 2021

Bloomberg called out a member of the Trump transition team in 2016 for making this exact same reference if you’re looking for how differently Joe Biden will be treated for it:

“When you are trying to convince America that its new leader is not a fascist,” New York Magazine’s Margaret Hartmann and Chas Danner suggested recently, “it’s best not to make any Mussolini references.” Too late. That advice was directed at former Cincinnati mayor Ken Blackwell, a member of the Trump transition team. Blackwell just assured the Wall Street Journal that Reince Preibus, the RNC chair picked as White House chief of staff, would “utilize his personal connections with the speaker [Rep. Paul Ryan] and others, to make the trains run on time.”

It *should be* a “holy s**t” moment, but the press will ignore it:

Exit question: But for how much longer can they ignore such things?

The weakest, most intellectually and morally compromised President in history – @JoeBiden is now doing immeasurable, and likely permanent damage, to our reputation and to the Republic… https://t.co/YF75DqWOEo — Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) October 31, 2021

***

Related: