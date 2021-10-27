Here’s Terry McAulliffe’s campaign stop today in Danville, VA, with just 6 days to go until the election, via the AP’s Steve Peoples:

Terry McAuliffe takes stage just now at midday event in Danville, Virginia. pic.twitter.com/WaL1NadLAU — Steve Peoples (@sppeoples) October 27, 2021

This is just pathetic. But funny. Pathetic AND funny:

No joke there's fewer than 20 actual attendees at this event Evil staff smiling in their fleece vests too https://t.co/ISa6eObutR — Jesse Hunt (@JJHunt10) October 27, 2021

And 20 is a generous count since it looks like many of the people in the room are press:

When press almost outnumber attendees 🥴 https://t.co/ZKi2pOKGXm — Anna Kelly (@AnnaKellyWI) October 27, 2021

We have no idea what’s going to happen on Tuesday, but this is not looking good for McAuliffe:

THE EXCITEMENT IS PALPABLE! https://t.co/YvBx0HINdf — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 27, 2021

And we can’t wait for Dems to spin it:

you can just feel the electricity here, people, it's undeniable https://t.co/IY4loeGkDf — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) October 27, 2021

For comparison purposes, here’s the Glenn Youngkin crowd in the same city:

Fingers crossed.

***