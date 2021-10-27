Here’s Terry McAulliffe’s campaign stop today in Danville, VA, with just 6 days to go until the election, via the AP’s Steve Peoples:
Terry McAuliffe takes stage just now at midday event in Danville, Virginia. pic.twitter.com/WaL1NadLAU
— Steve Peoples (@sppeoples) October 27, 2021
This is just pathetic. But funny. Pathetic AND funny:
No joke there's fewer than 20 actual attendees at this event
Evil staff smiling in their fleece vests too https://t.co/ISa6eObutR
— Jesse Hunt (@JJHunt10) October 27, 2021
And 20 is a generous count since it looks like many of the people in the room are press:
When press almost outnumber attendees 🥴 https://t.co/ZKi2pOKGXm
— Anna Kelly (@AnnaKellyWI) October 27, 2021
We have no idea what’s going to happen on Tuesday, but this is not looking good for McAuliffe:
THE EXCITEMENT IS PALPABLE! https://t.co/YvBx0HINdf
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 27, 2021
And we can’t wait for Dems to spin it:
you can just feel the electricity here, people, it's undeniable https://t.co/IY4loeGkDf
— Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) October 27, 2021
For comparison purposes, here’s the Glenn Youngkin crowd in the same city:
By comparison, here is a picture of @GlennYoungkin at his Danville event. #vagov https://t.co/m7GhrkNg4b pic.twitter.com/OsF1NpqY67
— 🎃The🐰BOO👻 (@PolitiBunny) October 27, 2021
Fingers crossed.
