Here’s Terry McAulliffe’s campaign stop today in Danville, VA, with just 6 days to go until the election, via the AP’s Steve Peoples:

This is just pathetic. But funny. Pathetic AND funny:

And 20 is a generous count since it looks like many of the people in the room are press:

We have no idea what’s going to happen on Tuesday, but this is not looking good for McAuliffe:

And we can’t wait for Dems to spin it:

For comparison purposes, here’s the Glenn Youngkin crowd in the same city:

Fingers crossed.

