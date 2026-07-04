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Is Joe Biden's Autopen Trying to Make a Joke With This July 4th Post About Unifying America?

Doug P. | 12:32 PM on July 04, 2026
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Among the batch of Independence Day and America 250 statements from Democrats, the one posted to Joe Biden's X account doesn't contain the level of "America is bad" and ICE bashing that many others do; but there was one part of this that made us spit out our coffee.

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That post includes this: "250 years in, we still haven't fully lived up to those words in the Declaration. But we've never walked away from them, and this July 4, I hope all of us can commit to one thing: that we never will. I don't believe we're as divided as we're told we are. I've bet my whole life on the American people, and I'm not stopping now."

HAHAHA! Seriously?

Biden today: We're not as divided as we're told we are.

Biden in June of 2021:

President Biden said Thursday that the U.S. has not been so divided since the days of the Civil War and suggested that Donald Trump was to blame. 

"The third reason I was running [for president] was to unify the country. Well, folks, it’s never been as divided as it is today, never been as divided as it is today since the Civil War," Biden said in remarks in Raleigh, North Carolina, where he was pushing residents to get vaccinated. "And folks, it's such a waste of talent. It's such a waste of time. And the rest of the world is looking at us. The rest of the world is wondering, can we really lead the world again?

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Joe's a real life version of the "we're all looking for the guy who did this" hot dog meme.

As for the "life, liberty and pursuit of happiness" mentioned in the post, how many Americans have lost those very things as the result of the Biden-Harris-Mayorkas wide open border? Take all the seats, whoever it is that posts to Biden's account (possibly Dr. Jill). 

*****

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