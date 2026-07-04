Bill Clinton's America 250 Statement Tries Hard to Keep Up With Zohran Mamdani (Did AOC Write This?)

With the Democratic Party drifting so deep into socialism that even Karl Marx might advise them to slow down just a bit, some of the Independence Day statements we're seeing sound like they were co-written by Zohran Mamdani, Bernie Sanders and AOC.

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Even Bill Clinton is trying to keep up with the lunacy on the Left as evidenced by what's in this post:

My statement on America at 250 and the state of the country: pic.twitter.com/WyIzBFxfBq — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) July 4, 2026

If you don't feel like reading all that, Clinton "celebrates" America's 250th by taking swipes at the Supreme Court, masked agents he says are "seizing people from their homes" and said the GOP is the party of "socialism for the rich." That is, well, rich.

Bill Clinton, the guy who gave this speech at the SOTU, is bashing ICE on America’s 250th birthday.



The Democrat party has fallen so far. pic.twitter.com/q8ooAJM9gJ https://t.co/wlzGYRGIjJ — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 4, 2026

No one believes you wrote this Bill https://t.co/k3h37QFZ6p — American Values 🇺🇸 (@AVGirl4Life) July 4, 2026

Everybody would believe that Mamdani wrote it.

Does this count as masked agents? pic.twitter.com/JN69Pk8eYI — M͓̽anny (@sha256manny) July 4, 2026

The ex president also said Trump and the Republicans have made the government a "profit center" for themselves, and coming from a Clinton that accusation made our projection detector explode.

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