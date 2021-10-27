Huma Abedin writes in her new book that she was sexually assaulted by a U.S. Senator while she was working for Hillary Clinton.

“Huma Abedin, a longtime aide to Hillary Clinton, writes in her forthcoming book that a U.S. senator sexually assaulted her in her 20s, kissing her unprompted and forcing his tongue in her mouth as the two conversed in his apartment”:

And she writes that she “buried the incident” until the SCOTUS hearing for Justice Brett Kavanaugh:

Huma Abedin said she “buried the incident” until sexual assault allegations against future Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh emerged in 2018. https://t.co/VOYIbiWkT4 — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) October 27, 2021

But she did not name the Senator, his party or if he’s still in office:

In her memoir, Huma Abedin doesn't identify the senator, but does say the encounter happened while she worked for Hillary Clinton. "I was so utterly shocked, I pushed him away. All I wanted was for the last 10 seconds to be erased."https://t.co/1DBPYnG5mw — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 27, 2021

