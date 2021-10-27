Huma Abedin writes in her new book that she was sexually assaulted by a U.S. Senator while she was working for Hillary Clinton.
And she writes that she “buried the incident” until the SCOTUS hearing for Justice Brett Kavanaugh:
But she did not name the Senator, his party or if he’s still in office:
In her memoir, Huma Abedin doesn't identify the senator, but does say the encounter happened while she worked for Hillary Clinton.
We can guess why. . .
There’s a potential sexual predator on the loose in the U.S. Capitol but she will protect him?
This just *might* come up as she starts doing press for the book. Stay tuned. . .
