Huma Abedin writes in her new book that she was sexually assaulted by a U.S. Senator while she was working for Hillary Clinton.

“Huma Abedin, a longtime aide to Hillary Clinton, writes in her forthcoming book that a U.S. senator sexually assaulted her in her 20s, kissing her unprompted and forcing his tongue in her mouth as the two conversed in his apartment”:

And she writes that she “buried the incident” until the SCOTUS hearing for Justice Brett Kavanaugh:

But she did not name the Senator, his party or if he’s still in office:

We can guess why. . .

There’s a potential sexual predator on the loose in the U.S. Capitol but she will protect him?

This just *might* come up as she starts doing press for the book. Stay tuned. . .

***

