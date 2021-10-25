The Anti-Defamation League, having successfully vanquished antisemitism in America, has now turned its attention to the policing of Halloween costumes to help people “avoid cultural appropriation, cultural stereotypes, and costumes that perpetuate gender norms”:

Halloween is a week away and you and your family might be brainstorming costume ideas. Check out our resource for reminders about how and why to avoid cultural appropriation, cultural stereotypes, and costumes that perpetuate gender norms. https://t.co/BWW8FFTpkG — ADL (@ADL) October 24, 2021

Or maybe they should “return to their original mission”?

The @ADL does important work in combating hate, bias and Antisemitism. Policing Halloween costumes is a distraction that only subjects the organization to ridicule. It's long past the time for them to return to their original mission. — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) October 24, 2021

There are quite a few cases if they weren’t paying attention:

The original mission is a full-time job in 2021. — Melissa Braunstein (@slowhoneybee) October 25, 2021

But, alas, the scolding will go on:

Just because Fauci gave you permission to celebrate Halloween this year doesn't mean you can just wear whatever costume you want. https://t.co/Lnya6Nnofq — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) October 24, 2021

Oh, they will keep trying, though:

Still trying to make Far Left antisemites like you. Never gonna happen. Lefty Jews can stay lefty, but they're gonna have to do it alone. https://t.co/0G9FP3wQkP — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) October 24, 2021

This is where it’s headed:

Just dress up as yourself in your regular clothes to avoid controversy https://t.co/uN5HXH2nfH — Jitney Guy (@JitneyGuy) October 24, 2021

In summary, a total and complete “clown” take:

