Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, having solved the supply chain crisis, will now turn his attention to Tucker Carlson and the Fox News host’s take on his paternity leave:

Buttigieg aims to use Tucker Carlson flap to spotlight paternity leave https://t.co/AqS6W4dsxF pic.twitter.com/v5775WIEoa — The Hill (@thehill) October 24, 2021

Oh, wait. . .

The supply chain crisis *wasn’t* solved yet? Our bad:

There’s a parking lot of goods off the coast of California as far as the eye can see and the Transportation Secretary is tackling….paternity leave. https://t.co/HIC4akVigf — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 24, 2021

Maybe he should go back to focusing on, you know, his job?

Buttigieg moves on from Ports and Transportation. https://t.co/RgJCB5RQeB — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) October 24, 2021

Fact check: TRUE:

This guy will do literally anything other than his job. https://t.co/vkAvnDvT4B — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) October 24, 2021

It’s his “shield”:

I have nothing against paternity leave (I support it!) but this loser needs to do his job and not use that as a shield. https://t.co/OlGrpsysN6 — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) October 24, 2021

And, by the way, we’re not necessarily against paternity leave. As we told you before, this was a bill TRUMP signed into law. The issue is CABINET SECRETARIES are not regular employees and should never be treated as such:

What if the issue isn't paternity leave, but it's appointing a mayor to run $4 trillion in infrastructure during a supply chain crisis https://t.co/YSR3Se0TgV — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 24, 2021

Yep. This is how it is for many jobs:

Of course he does, because that's NOT THE ISSUE. The issue is his dereliction of duty. He's not in a position to take that much time off-site, given the job he has. I'm a doctor and I allowed myself a week off after I personally had the baby (!!)–because Responsibilities. https://t.co/FyRyHx7QR4 — Nan Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) October 24, 2021

Exit question: If he wanted to shine a light on paternity leave, why didn’t he announce it ahead of time?