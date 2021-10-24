Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, having solved the supply chain crisis, will now turn his attention to Tucker Carlson and the Fox News host’s take on his paternity leave:

Oh, wait. . .

The supply chain crisis *wasn’t* solved yet? Our bad:

Maybe he should go back to focusing on, you know, his job?

Fact check: TRUE:

It’s his “shield”:

And, by the way, we’re not necessarily against paternity leave. As we told you before, this was a bill TRUMP signed into law. The issue is CABINET SECRETARIES are not regular employees and should never be treated as such:

Yep. This is how it is for many jobs:

Exit question: If he wanted to shine a light on paternity leave, why didn’t he announce it ahead of time?

