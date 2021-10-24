Former CDC Director Tom Frieden has a major issue with his barber not wearing a mask while cutting his hair on Saturday:

Got a haircut today. NO ONE was wearing masks! What IS this? Why is this so difficult? (I used an N95. If people I share air with don't mask, I need to up my mask game.) — Dr. Tom Frieden (@DrTomFrieden) October 23, 2021

Um, first up, if he was so triggered by it why not just leave? But, instead, he got his haircut and then sent a deranged tweet about it:

why didn't you leave? — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) October 24, 2021

And, more importantly, no wonder we’ve lost trust in health experts:

Most people have realized masks are not stopping the virus. They were oversold and they've underdelivered. People have moved on and now folks are upset that they're losing control over the people. https://t.co/LBVo0Q4HZ9 — Kyle Lamb (@kylamb8) October 24, 2021

Yep. People have had enough:

I'm vaccinated. I'm not going to wear a mask. Stop bothering me with this shit. https://t.co/jIEvuQU3PK — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) October 24, 2021

Maybe he should just stay home?

Maybe you should just never leave the house. You know, to be safe. https://t.co/LPMaB0C7QH — Brandon Hannibal Donkey (@BHDonk1) October 24, 2021

No, really. He *should* just stay home:

People not wearing masks should be the last of your worries, you weird predator. https://t.co/CPvUzajjCI pic.twitter.com/RFtNOG7p5S — Mel Gibson fan 76 (@MelGibsonFan76) October 24, 2021

***