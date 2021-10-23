The Biden administration announced late Friday night that the long-awaited files on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy would be delayed. Again:

Talk about your Friday news dump:

Trending

Oh, but it gets worse. They’re blaming COVID-19 for the delay:

From CNN:

The White House announced late Friday that it would further postpone the release of more documents related to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy, pointing to the “significant impact” of the Covid-19 pandemic.

President Joe Biden issued a memo that said the national archivist recommended he “‘direct two public releases of the information that has ultimately ‘been determined to be appropriate for release to the public.'” The first will be an “interim release” later this year, with a second, “more comprehensive release in late 2022,” the memo said.

The memo said that the Covid-19 pandemic has slowed down the process of reviewing whether redactions continue to meet the “statutory standard.”

This is insane, yet everyone will just play along:

Exit question: What the f*** is in these documents that we can’t see them after 58 years?

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: