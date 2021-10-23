The Biden administration announced late Friday night that the long-awaited files on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy would be delayed. Again:

The Biden White House in a late Friday night release says it has agreed to a "Temporary continued postponement" of records related to JFKs assassination — Sam Stein (@samstein) October 23, 2021

Talk about your Friday news dump:

White House covering up JFK documents in a Friday night news dump sounds about right https://t.co/Z1pd5z0faS — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) October 23, 2021

Oh, but it gets worse. They’re blaming COVID-19 for the delay:

Biden blames Covid-19 for the delay in releasing JFK files. What the actual f*ck.https://t.co/orhZvoAN2N — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) October 23, 2021

From CNN:

The White House announced late Friday that it would further postpone the release of more documents related to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy, pointing to the “significant impact” of the Covid-19 pandemic. President Joe Biden issued a memo that said the national archivist recommended he “‘direct two public releases of the information that has ultimately ‘been determined to be appropriate for release to the public.'” The first will be an “interim release” later this year, with a second, “more comprehensive release in late 2022,” the memo said. The memo said that the Covid-19 pandemic has slowed down the process of reviewing whether redactions continue to meet the “statutory standard.”

This is insane, yet everyone will just play along:

NO RUSH–It's only been 58 years about a minor matter, the assassination of a President.https://t.co/sTr1GMjNZ9 — Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) October 23, 2021

Exit question: What the f*** is in these documents that we can’t see them after 58 years?

58 years and counting… "The national archivist…noted to the administration that 'making these decisions is a matter that requires a professional, scholarly, and orderly process; not decisions or releases made in haste.'"https://t.co/nMYzP0inhK — UVA Center for Politics (@Center4Politics) October 23, 2021

