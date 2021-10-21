Your video of the day courtesy of the Yuma County, AZ Sheriff’s Department.

This is what happens when an unarmed Marine Corps veteran meets an armed thug attempting to rob a gas station:

Officials in Arizona say a Marine Corps veteran quickly jumped into action and disarmed a suspect trying to rob a gas station. STORY: https://t.co/J5OIKtZnPX

(Video: @YumaSheriff) pic.twitter.com/eapNDSiRas — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) October 21, 2021

Our hero in the video then held the suspect until cops got there. From the Yuma County Sheriff:

Upon arrival, Deputies learned of three suspects entering the Chevron, one of them armed with a handgun. The armed suspect walked next to a store customer while pointing the weapon toward the cashier when the customer acted immediately and disarmed him. The other two suspects fled the area when they witnessed their fellow criminal stopped. The customer was able to detain the suspect he disarmed until law enforcement arrived.

The suspect detained during the incident was a juvenile and was booked into the Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center for one count of armed robbery and one count of aggravated assault.