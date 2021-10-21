Rep. Cori Bush cheered on these five children participating in the Sunrise Movement’s “Hunger Strike 4 Climate Justice” in the hope that their sacrifice will force President Joe Biden to fund the Green New Deal:

“A better world is possible – one with clean air, clean water, clean energy, and good jobs that build our country with justice, care, and love,” they said:

Trending

And they will continue the hunger strike under their demand are met:

Well, it was nice knowing you kids because if they’re serious about this, they’re all going to die:

Narrator: It will be Joe Manchin:

***

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bidenhunger strikeManchin