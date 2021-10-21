Rep. Cori Bush cheered on these five children participating in the Sunrise Movement’s “Hunger Strike 4 Climate Justice” in the hope that their sacrifice will force President Joe Biden to fund the Green New Deal:
Young people are literally putting their lives on the line for climate action while some Members of Congress won’t even risk a penny of their corporate PAC money to back climate investments.
We need a Green New Deal now more than ever.
Love and solidarity, @sunrisemvmt 💜 https://t.co/vYz6Vye2bZ
— Cori Bush (@CoriBush) October 20, 2021
“A better world is possible – one with clean air, clean water, clean energy, and good jobs that build our country with justice, care, and love,” they said:
Every year is the hottest on record. We’re losing our homes and loved ones to fires and floods. This climate crisis is a political choice. A better world is possible – one with clean air, clean water, clean energy, and good jobs that build our country with justice, care, and love
— Hunger Strike 4 Climate Justice (@HungerStr1ke) October 20, 2021
And they will continue the hunger strike under their demand are met:
And we will continue to hunger strike until our demands are met by @POTUS
Keep your climate commitments Biden. For justice, for good jobs, for us and the hundreds of millions of lives with a stake in your choice as President of the United States on climate action. https://t.co/4YexBiQNW3
— Hunger Strike 4 Climate Justice (@HungerStr1ke) October 21, 2021
Well, it was nice knowing you kids because if they’re serious about this, they’re all going to die:
For those wondering, we will eat when politicians pass Biden’s full Build Back Better agenda.
— Hunger Strike 4 Climate Justice (@HungerStr1ke) October 20, 2021
Narrator: It will be Joe Manchin:
.@JoeBiden: It’s us, or Joe Manchin and his coal millions. It’s our lives, our families’ lives, and our communities — or Joe Manchin. Deliver on your promises. #BidenChooseUs
— Hunger Strike 4 Climate Justice (@HungerStr1ke) October 20, 2021
