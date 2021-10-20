Remember this story we told you about from last summer where Black Lives Matter protesters in Madison, Wisc. attacked openly gay Dem State Senator Tim Carpenter?

I believe this is State Senator Tim Carpenter. Minutes earlier he told us the protesters assaulted him. Then he collapsed walking towards the Capitol. We called paramedics. An ambulance is here now. pic.twitter.com/uUSdKyQ1hp — Lance Veeser (@lanceveeser) June 24, 2020

Carpenter had stopped to film the protest which is what earned him the beatdown, because that’s how BLM rolls:

I took this pic- it got me assaulted & beat up. Punched/kicked in the head, neck, ribs. Maybe concussion, socked in left eye is little blurry, sore neck & ribs. 8-10 people attacked me. Innocent people are going to get killed. Capitol locked- stuck in office.Stop violence nowPlz! pic.twitter.com/Zw2hdfYG66 — Tim Carpenter (@TimCarpenterMKE) June 24, 2020

But a jury just found one of the people who allegedly attacked him in the video not guilty:

A Wisconsin jury found a woman not guilty of charges that she had beaten State Senator Tim Carpenter, who was recording video of Black Lives Matter protesters, last year. https://t.co/dzVetZUhTZ — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 20, 2021

And, to be honest, it’s the correct verdict as Carpenter testified under oath that he didn’t believe the defendant hit him. From the NYT:

Mx. O’Reilly and a co-defendant, Samantha Hamer, said in court that they were only trying to get Senator Carpenter to stop recording the protests, The Associated Press reported. Senator Carpenter testified that he didn’t believe Mx. O’Reilly had hit him after others approached him, but that he was knocked off balance by Mx. O’Reilly, The A.P. reported. Ms. Hamer entered a no-contest plea in September to a disorderly conduct civil law violation, which is not a criminal charge, Ms. Nicolson Goetz said.

Carpenter told the press last year that the beating slowed down after he informed the mob that he was gay and on their side, but it didn’t end the assault:

Last paragraph: "“I tried telling them, ‘Why are you doing this? I am an ally of yours,’” he said last year. “I am gay, I have been in the Legislature for 36 years. That is when the beating kind of slowed down a bit.”" https://t.co/lVCvTpS99Y — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) October 20, 2021

Well, that was nice of them to not assault him quite as hard as they would’ve if he was Republican. What more can libs ask for, really?

***

Related: