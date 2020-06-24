It was a “night of rage” in Madison, Wisconsin last night as demonstrators destroyed two statues and attacked a state senator for filming their riotous behavior:

State Sen. Tim Carpenter says he was punched and kicked in the head for daring to document what was going on:

Sen. Carpenter is progressive and openly gay:

But protesters said he started it:

He’s taking a knee, but not in protest:

An ambulance had to be called:

Sen. Carpenter later tweeted out the video that provoked the mob:

One of the statues torn down was of Hans Christian Heg, an abolitionist colonel in the Union army who died during the Civil War:

They beheaded Col. Heg, ISIS-style:

And then threw him in a lake:

So much for the “summer of love”:

A second statue honoring the state motto was destroyed as well:

And she’s down:

The Capitol sustained damage as well:

Oh, and then the police showed up AFTER the statues were destroyed and a state senator assaulted:

***

 

