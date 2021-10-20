In case it’s not obvious enough yet, President Joe Biden has a MAJOR approval problem right now with the latest poll from Grinnell College/Selzer & Co. finding his support at only 37%:

New #GrinnellPoll data: Half of the country disapproves of the job Joe Biden is doing as President. Only 37% approve. https://t.co/cNO13VztjS — Grinnell College National Poll (@GrinnellPoll) October 20, 2021

Even worse, the poll found that Biden is tied with former President Donald Trump if the 2024 election were held today:

#GrinnellPoll findings: @JoeBiden won the presidency in 2020 with 54% of the independent vote. Today that support is at 28%. If the 2024 election were today, Biden and Trump would both get 40% of the vote–with 14% saying they would vote for someone else. https://t.co/cNO13VztjS — Grinnell College National Poll (@GrinnellPoll) October 20, 2021

Biden has really cratered with independents:

Holy smokes “President Biden won independent voters by a 54% to 41% margin,” said J. Ann Selzer of Selzer & Company. “If the election were held today, our poll shows former President Trump winning that group 45% to 28%.” pic.twitter.com/LbHyj0aRPx — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) October 20, 2021

Biden should remember that “it’s the economy, stupid” will always be the major factor driving the vote:

New @jaselzer poll is tough for Biden: 37% approval rating; 50% disapprove. Immigration (27% approve; 58% disapprove); economy (36% approve; 53% disapprove) 36% of Americans believe the economy will be in a stronger position 12 months from now – an 11-point drop from March 2021 https://t.co/z4qmvxhOIN — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) October 20, 2021

Notably, this is the second major poll showing Biden doing this badly:

Yikes — this national poll from one of the top pollsters in the country matches the Q’piac findings. https://t.co/f2xAsPC5rr — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) October 20, 2021

Nope, not an outlier:

Earlier this month, the @QuinnipiacPoll put Biden’s approval rating at 38% but his supporters dismissed it as an outlier. Today’s Quinnipiac poll puts Biden’s approval at 37%.https://t.co/4brbwXxhZQ — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) October 19, 2021

