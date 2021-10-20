In case it’s not obvious enough yet, President Joe Biden has a MAJOR approval problem right now with the latest poll from Grinnell College/Selzer & Co. finding his support at only 37%:

Even worse, the poll found that Biden is tied with former President Donald Trump if the 2024 election were held today:

Biden has really cratered with independents:

Biden should remember that “it’s the economy, stupid” will always be the major factor driving the vote:

Notably, this is the second major poll showing Biden doing this badly:

Nope, not an outlier:

