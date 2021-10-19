Just to update you on the story we told you about on Sunday, the NTSB gave a briefing on Monday regarding the derailed DC Metro train that caused the agency to pull 60% of the trains from service, finding that the train had actually “derailed at least three times that same day and was not pulled out of service until the lat derailment.”

GULP:

BREAKING: NTSB says the Metro train that derailed last week derailed at least three times that same day & was not pulled out of service until the last derailment. It was able to get back on the tracks the first two times. Broken brake parts left behind all 3 times. #wmata pic.twitter.com/hG11gae5K1 — Tom Roussey (@tomroussey7news) October 18, 2021

“This could have been catastrophic”:

NTSB: “This could have been catastrophic.” #wmata — Tom Roussey (@tomroussey7news) October 18, 2021

Apparently the train somehow righted itself after the first derailments:

NTSB says the first 2 derailments the train kind of righted itself & got back on the tracks. But the third one started at a switch near the Rosslyn station and the train never righted itself. It grew worse as the train moved on until the train could no longer move easily. #wmata — Tom Roussey (@tomroussey7news) October 18, 2021

And the NTSB doesn’t think the train operator even knew it happened:

NTSB says that the first two derailments the Metro train operator appears to have honestly not known what happened. The brake parts were only found later when the investigation started. Each time it was the fourth car of eight that derailed. #wmata — Tom Roussey (@tomroussey7news) October 18, 2021

Details here:

The first two derailments the train was switching tracks so it encountered two switches. NTSB says the first switch derailed it, the second switch got it back on track. But at Rosslyn there was no second switch so it stayed off the tracks. #wmata — Tom Roussey (@tomroussey7news) October 18, 2021

The NTSB went on to say this is a known problem that’s been getting worse:

The NTSB says after the derailment Metro reported a problem with the wheel-axle assembly of 7000 series trains that has been growing much worse. Inspections uncovered 2 issues in 2017 but this year the number jumped to 18 with 31 other problems found since the derailment. #wmata — Tom Roussey (@tomroussey7news) October 18, 2021

But Metro did not notify the NTSB of the issue:

Both the NTSB and Metro overseer the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission say Metro had not previously notified them of this problem with the 7000 series trains. It's unclear at this point how long those trains will be pulled from service. #wmata — Tom Roussey (@tomroussey7news) October 18, 2021

And now the city’s transportation infrastructure is crippled:

With the 7000 series out of service, Metro says it is only running older trains with 6 cars, like this one I just saw at L’Enfant Plaza. Each line will arrive every 30 minutes. #wmata pic.twitter.com/tUx0lUKdAj — Tom Roussey (@tomroussey7news) October 18, 2021

So, when will they be back? LOL. Nobody knows:

I'm told it's highly unlikely the 7000 series trains will be back in service within the next couple days. Based on folks I'm talking to it's really not clear how long beyond that they'll be out of service. #wmata — Tom Roussey (@tomroussey7news) October 18, 2021

***

