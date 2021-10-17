The DC Metro announced late Sunday night that commuting on Monday will be a literal nightmare as 60% of their railcars will be pulled out of service as part of an ongoing investigation into a recent derailment:
ALERT: As part of the investigation into the Blue Line derailment, Metro is holding out of service all of its 7000-series railcars, which is about 60% of its rail fleet. Without these rail cars, Metro will operate about 40 trains tomorrow. 1/2
— Metro (@wmata) October 17, 2021
This means trains will show up only about every 30 minutes:
This will allow only a basic service pattern on all lines, departing about every 30 minutes. As Metro continues to work closely w/ the WMSC & NTSB and more information develops, we will update the public about service for the remainder of this week. 2/2
— Metro (@wmata) October 17, 2021
Sorry, DC is CLOSED:
So uh the D.C. metropolitan area will be closed tomorrow. https://t.co/WFKjhANFWW
— Eric Geller (@ericgeller) October 18, 2021
And what’s with the 8 p.m. news dump on a Sunday night?
incredible timing on a news dump that’ll cripple the city tomorrow https://t.co/S9sJaMHYll
— Benjamin Freed (@brfreed) October 18, 2021
Yes, please answer this one:
I’d like to understand why @wmata told everyone on Sunday at 8p that trains Monday morning (9 hrs away) will come once every half hour.
This will be a massive disruption of service. https://t.co/PzI7y31nR7
— David Zipper (@DavidZipper) October 18, 2021
DC Mayor Muriel Bowser tweeted to, “please plan extra time”:
Please plan extra time if you are taking Metro as @wmata just announced these service changes https://t.co/DJKR8lbhil
— Muriel Bowser (@MurielBowser) October 18, 2021
Exit question: Just how long will this last because the last time Metro did this, it was NOT a quick fix:
Wondering what Metro will do long-term if these corrective action plans take months or so. They'll be severely hampered for trains to run enough service.
It took almost a year for some of the 6000-series trains to return after few pull-aparts: https://t.co/RLqChvS7n2
— Jordan Pascale🎙️ #WeMakeWAMU (@JWPascale) October 18, 2021
