The DC Metro announced late Sunday night that commuting on Monday will be a literal nightmare as 60% of their railcars will be pulled out of service as part of an ongoing investigation into a recent derailment:

This means trains will show up only about every 30 minutes:

Sorry, DC is CLOSED:

And what’s with the 8 p.m. news dump on a Sunday night?

Yes, please answer this one:

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser tweeted to, “please plan extra time”:

Exit question: Just how long will this last because the last time Metro did this, it was NOT a quick fix:

