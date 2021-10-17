The DC Metro announced late Sunday night that commuting on Monday will be a literal nightmare as 60% of their railcars will be pulled out of service as part of an ongoing investigation into a recent derailment:

ALERT: As part of the investigation into the Blue Line derailment, Metro is holding out of service all of its 7000-series railcars, which is about 60% of its rail fleet. Without these rail cars, Metro will operate about 40 trains tomorrow. 1/2 — Metro (@wmata) October 17, 2021

This means trains will show up only about every 30 minutes:

This will allow only a basic service pattern on all lines, departing about every 30 minutes. As Metro continues to work closely w/ the WMSC & NTSB and more information develops, we will update the public about service for the remainder of this week. 2/2 — Metro (@wmata) October 17, 2021

Sorry, DC is CLOSED:

So uh the D.C. metropolitan area will be closed tomorrow. https://t.co/WFKjhANFWW — Eric Geller (@ericgeller) October 18, 2021

And what’s with the 8 p.m. news dump on a Sunday night?

incredible timing on a news dump that’ll cripple the city tomorrow https://t.co/S9sJaMHYll — Benjamin Freed (@brfreed) October 18, 2021

Yes, please answer this one:

I’d like to understand why @wmata told everyone on Sunday at 8p that trains Monday morning (9 hrs away) will come once every half hour. This will be a massive disruption of service. https://t.co/PzI7y31nR7 — David Zipper (@DavidZipper) October 18, 2021

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser tweeted to, “please plan extra time”:

Please plan extra time if you are taking Metro as @wmata just announced these service changes https://t.co/DJKR8lbhil — Muriel Bowser (@MurielBowser) October 18, 2021

Exit question: Just how long will this last because the last time Metro did this, it was NOT a quick fix:

Wondering what Metro will do long-term if these corrective action plans take months or so. They'll be severely hampered for trains to run enough service. It took almost a year for some of the 6000-series trains to return after few pull-aparts: https://t.co/RLqChvS7n2 — Jordan Pascale🎙️ #WeMakeWAMU (@JWPascale) October 18, 2021

***