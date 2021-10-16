Who knows how AG Marc Brnovich’s investigation is going into alleged irregularities of voting in Maricopa County, Arizona outlined in the Cyber Ninjas audit, but he does want you to watch this video of him wielding nunchucks because that’s totally a skill any successful AG needs to fight crime and election fraud. Have a watch:

You want the nunchucks. You got the nunchucks. pic.twitter.com/fu4MlJEUN1 — Mark Brnovich (@GeneralBrnovich) October 15, 2021

He’s not only the AG but also the current frontrunner in the Republican primary to take on incumbent Dem U.S. Senator Mark Kelley in 2022:

Current frontrunner to be GOP Senate nominee in Arizona https://t.co/bNNxnsgJee — Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) October 15, 2021

The video of his impressive martial arts display, however, did not sit well with some of the state’s most pro-Trump, pro-lock-them-up supporters. Here’s state Senator Wendy Rogers:

With all due respect AG, we want to see arrests – literal crooks being perp walked in hand cuffs. Now, not later. https://t.co/4kIJKxkUft — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) October 15, 2021

And here’s the Trump-endorsed Kari Lake:

We want indictments. We want arrests. We want justice! https://t.co/PVRf2cqhtN — Kari Lake for AZ Governor (@KariLake) October 15, 2021

Trump, himself called out Brnovich before the video saying the investigation is in his hands now:

Another Trump email statement filled with election conspiracies and he says the balls in AG Mark Brnovich’s court. Not sure exactly what he could actually do with circus in Maricopa county but this is a headache for him in the primary pic.twitter.com/VmXwHOQE38 — Matt Holt (@mattholt33) October 14, 2021

And even worse for Brnovich was this undercover video a few weeks back from Lauren Windsor where she recorded AZ GOP Chair Kelli Ward saying her support of Brnovich in the upcoming primary was contingent on the results of his investigation.

Ward says, Brnovich “is leading right now but if he does nothing on this, I’m not going to support that. This is the most important thing of our time, this is the thing that saves our country — is ‘election integrity.’ So he better get on the ‘election integrity’ train”:

EXCLUSIVE: after failed "audit," AZ GOP Chair Kelli Ward tells us not only that she wants a "full canvass" of Maricopa County and the entire state of Arizona, but at least 4 other states that Biden won pic.twitter.com/fv464U3noa — Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) September 26, 2021

And there you have it.

