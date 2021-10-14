The Reagan Ranch in Santa Barbara is being threatened by the massive Alisal fire:

The Reagan Ranch, Ronald and Nancy Reagan's home for 25 years and the presidential 'Western White House' for eight, is being threatened tonight by the #Alisalfire. Prayers for those fighting to protect this treasure. pic.twitter.com/i2U8l5Zrtc — Bruce Westerman (@WestermanAR) October 14, 2021

As of this post, the fire has burned almost 17,000 acres and is only 5% contained:

FIRE UPDATE: #AlisalFire now at 16,801 acres, 5% containment. 1,306 personnel working on the fire. Highway 101 remains closed. Today’s priority will be to halt the spread to the northeast above Refugio Canyon. Here's a look at the smoke from Santa Ynez on Thursday morning. pic.twitter.com/M6tgeMFbiF — Dave Alley (@DaveAlleyTV) October 14, 2021

Evacuation orders are in effect as well:

Not sure if your address is in an #AlisalFire evac order or warning area, check out this map- https://t.co/bAD4gh8vhD pic.twitter.com/kn8hw5Jmyo — Claire Flores (@ClaireTVnews) October 14, 2021

Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker has been posting photos of firefighters battling the blaze:

Continued prayers for those fighting the blaze by the Reagan Ranch. pic.twitter.com/yRb6udUD4D — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) October 13, 2021

Water from Freedom Lake on the Reagan Ranch is even being used to fight the fire:

More footage of helicopters utilizing Freedom Lake at @TheReaganRanch to fight the #AlisalFire. @yaf is grateful for the emergency crews helping to protect this beautiful land and nearby properties. pic.twitter.com/p16grxQiAF — Jess Jensen (@JessJensen1) October 14, 2021

Yikes:

The view of the #AlisalFire from the Reagan Ranch courtesy of Fleming Bertelsen. pic.twitter.com/60WRUqg0er — Los Padres NF (@LosPadresNF) October 12, 2021

If you recall, we did a post a few years ago on how the ranch used brush-eating goats to create a firebreak and keep the property safe:

'Nature's lawnmowers': Fire threatens the Ronald Reagan Library, but brush-eating goats may have saved the day #EasyFire https://t.co/be19gOlNlI — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 30, 2019

Here’s hoping that same thing holds today.

