It’s not just Southwest that’s left passengers fuming over delays this weekend. . .

Amtrak announced a few hours ago that “unforeseen crew issues” forced the cancelation of two trains today:

Trains 465 and 416 departing on 10/10 are canceled due to unforeseen crew issues. Alternate transportation will be provided. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) October 10, 2021

Now, we have no idea if this has anything to do with a protest over vaccine mandates or not, but the company did put in place a vaccine mandate for employees:

Amtrak Becomes Latest Travel Company to Mandate Vaccines for Employees https://t.co/P5TDx9T7iT — Travel + Leisure (@TravelLeisure) August 17, 2021

Note to self this holiday season: DRIVE TO YOUR DESTINATION IF POSSIBLE:

Holiday travel is gonna get real hairy… for unforeseen reasons. https://t.co/EmRldolo9k — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) October 10, 2021

Maybe Amtrak will blame the weather, too?

"weather" lol. I'm glad people are standing up. https://t.co/Nu8ujsAtQF — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 10, 2021

Over to you, Brandon, er, we mean, Mr. President:

And we’re seeing rumors that American Airlines could be the next company to experience “unforeseen” staffing issues:

#GoingGalt

First Southwest & FAA

Now Amtrak & I hear American Air coming up Let the statists run their own country

Oh that's right

They can'thttps://t.co/4PaXOHxVMB — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) October 10, 2021

