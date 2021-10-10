It’s not just Southwest that’s left passengers fuming over delays this weekend. . .

Amtrak announced a few hours ago that “unforeseen crew issues” forced the cancelation of two trains today:

Now, we have no idea if this has anything to do with a protest over vaccine mandates or not, but the company did put in place a vaccine mandate for employees:

Note to self this holiday season: DRIVE TO YOUR DESTINATION IF POSSIBLE:

Maybe Amtrak will blame the weather, too?

Over to you, Brandon, er, we mean, Mr. President:

And we’re seeing rumors that American Airlines could be the next company to experience “unforeseen” staffing issues:

