It’s not just Southwest that’s left passengers fuming over delays this weekend. . .
Amtrak announced a few hours ago that “unforeseen crew issues” forced the cancelation of two trains today:
Trains 465 and 416 departing on 10/10 are canceled due to unforeseen crew issues. Alternate transportation will be provided.
— Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) October 10, 2021
Now, we have no idea if this has anything to do with a protest over vaccine mandates or not, but the company did put in place a vaccine mandate for employees:
Amtrak Becomes Latest Travel Company to Mandate Vaccines for Employees https://t.co/P5TDx9T7iT
— Travel + Leisure (@TravelLeisure) August 17, 2021
Note to self this holiday season: DRIVE TO YOUR DESTINATION IF POSSIBLE:
Holiday travel is gonna get real hairy… for unforeseen reasons. https://t.co/EmRldolo9k
— Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) October 10, 2021
Maybe Amtrak will blame the weather, too?
"weather" lol.
I'm glad people are standing up. https://t.co/Nu8ujsAtQF
— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 10, 2021
Over to you, Brandon, er, we mean, Mr. President:
Brandon? https://t.co/Kwhq7unv1Y
— Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) October 10, 2021
And we’re seeing rumors that American Airlines could be the next company to experience “unforeseen” staffing issues:
#GoingGalt
First Southwest & FAA
Now Amtrak & I hear American Air coming up
Let the statists run their own country
Oh that's right
They can'thttps://t.co/4PaXOHxVMB
— Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) October 10, 2021
