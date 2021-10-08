Breaking news tonight in Texas where the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals has granted a “temporary, administrative stay of this week’s preliminary injunction” that had halted enforcement of SB 8, Texas’s 6-week abortion ban:

Now: Texas's 6-week abortion ban law, SB 8, is in effect again for now — the 5th Circuit has granted a temporary, administrative stay of this week's preliminary injunction (which halted enforcement of SB 8) to consider the state's request for a longer stay pending appeal pic.twitter.com/wdTIH5emjm — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) October 9, 2021

Full ruling here:

BREAKING: 5th Circuit panel issues temporary administrative stay that allows Texas courts to continue to accept suits enforcing the state’s novel abortion ban. Order: https://t.co/sOsQdaUIYt Earlier: https://t.co/IqI0JuyGlR — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) October 9, 2021

The Department of Justice will have until Tuesday to respond to this order:

DOJ will have until Tuesday at 5pm CT to respond to Texas's request for a longer-term stay of Judge Pitman's injunction while the state pursues its appeal of that order — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) October 9, 2021

Abortion clinics had started performing abortions past the 6-week mark: