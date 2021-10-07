Welp.

Fox News is reporting that Attorney General Merrick Garland has a major conflict of interest regarding the promotion of Critical Race Theory in schools:

The less popular CRT becomes, the more Garland’s family has to lose. https://t.co/cT0Is556UV

From Fox News:

Attorney General Merrick Garland is facing fresh scrutiny for his ties to a company that promotes the type of content parents are opposing in their ongoing battle with local school boards – a hot-button issue that Garland has recently targeted for investigation at the national level.

“Merrick Garland has declared a war on parents,” Asra Nomani of Parents Defending Education (PDE) tweeted Tuesday. “His daughter is married to the cofounder of @PanoramaEd which is under fire for its multimillion contracts with school boards. At @DefendingEd, parents sent us tips. We raised the alarm. Now Garland is trying to silence parents.”