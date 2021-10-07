Cancel the apocalypse because Dems and the GOP just agreed to extend the debt ceiling until December:

Breaking: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has announced lawmakers have reached an agreement to extend the debt ceiling through early December. He said he hopes they can “get this done” as soon as today. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) October 7, 2021

He thinks a vote can get done today:

🚨🚨🚨 Schumer: “We’ve reached an agreement to extend the debt ceiling through early December.” Vote as soon as today. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 7, 2021

UPDATE. From Mitch McConnell:

.@LeaderMcConnell: "Republican and Democratic members and staff negotiated through the night in good faith. The Senate is moving toward the plan I laid out yesterday to spare the American people a manufactured crisis." pic.twitter.com/rZFv902JHD — CSPAN (@cspan) October 7, 2021

Watch:

“We have reached agreement to extend the debt ceiling through early December and it’s our hope that we can get this done as soon as today.” — Senate Majority Leader @SenSchumer pic.twitter.com/unlbrss7uQ — The Recount (@therecount) October 7, 2021

Former President Trump had called out Mitch McConnell last night saying it “looks like [he] if folding to Democrats, again”:

"Looks like Mitch McConnell is folding to the Democrats, again," fmr. President Donald Trump said in a statement from his Save America PAC. "He’s got all of the cards with the debt ceiling, it’s time to play the hand. Don’t let them destroy our country!" https://t.co/NyEuPOciHJ pic.twitter.com/wXyNw1QA4l — Newsmax (@newsmax) October 7, 2021

Now let’s see what Mitch McConnell does in December:

You know, I have beefs with McConnell, but the idea that he “rolled over” or “caved” when he’s clearly setting the Dems up for pain is silly. No one is better at this. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 7, 2021

