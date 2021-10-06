Townhall’s Julio Rosas spotted this “F*** BIDEN” sign on the property of a Marine veteran living on the border in Cochise County, AZ.

A “simple message,” indeed:

From yesterday in Cochise County, AZ: A Marine veteran, who lives by the border in an area that has seen increased illegal crossings since wall construction was stopped, has a simple message for Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/EuSQEwYBYE — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 6, 2021

Earlier this week, Rosas tagged along with the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office and was on the scene when they pulled over an American citizen smuggling illegal immigrants into the U.S.:

On the ground in Pinal County, AZ with the sheriff’s office’s K-9 unit and within 20 minutes they pulled over a car driven by a US citizen attempting to smuggle three illegal immigrants. The deputy told me this happens all day and it wasn’t this bad in recent years. pic.twitter.com/qi6e4r8nEk — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 4, 2021

That’s . . . not a very good job at hiding:

We were on the way to dinner when this SUV that drove past raised red flags. Sheriff’s office pulled the driver over and there’s five illegal immigrants that I can see who were trying to hide in the back. pic.twitter.com/G38Rj4FR6v — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 5, 2021

Deputies told Rosas that often times the feds release the American citizens without charges:

I learned US citizens who are caught smuggling illegal immigrants are often let go without charges after being handed over to Border Patrol by local law enforcement. One of the drivers the Pinal County Sheriff’s pulled over was a repeat offender.https://t.co/2SBASCZNaw — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 5, 2021

