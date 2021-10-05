As we approach the debt ceiling. . .

. . .Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman has a dire warning for Dems: Sen. Mitch McConnell “isn’t blinking.”

THREAD ==>

Sherman also reported that Majority Leader Chuck Schumer “is sick of McConnell and is trying to break him.” Good luck with that:

One idea you will her more and more about in the coming days is a carve-out rule where a vote on the debt ceiling can’t be filibustered:

From lib journo Josh Marshall:

But will Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin be on board with that?

Stay tuned.

***

