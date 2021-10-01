Politico’s Sarah Ferris reports that President Joe Biden was blocked by his handlers from taking questions “INSIDE the caucus” room following today’s meeting with Dems on Capitol Hill to negotiate infrastructure spending as well as his Build Back Better agenda:

That’s right. His staff won’t let him take questions from Dems:

And who are these unnamed staffers?

We’d really like to know:

Because “if your staff thinks you’re not capable of answering questions from friendly partisans about your core agenda they’re basically conceding you’re not capable of running the country”:

This really is insane:

Good question!

And we have our suspicions:

100% this:

