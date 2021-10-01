Sens. Lindsey Graham and Marsha Blackburn have “grave concerns” about the ongoing border crisis and they’ve let President Joe Biden know exactly how they feel in this strongly-worded letter:

Keep in mind, they’re talking about a reported 400,000 migrants headed to the border right now:

And they want the migrants to just “turn around”:

So, sure, this letter is just the trick to spur Biden into action!

It *is* embarrassing:

