Sens. Lindsey Graham and Marsha Blackburn have “grave concerns” about the ongoing border crisis and they’ve let President Joe Biden know exactly how they feel in this strongly-worded letter:
Today @MarshaBlackburn and I sent a letter to President Biden urging him to tell the massive migrant caravan approaching our southern border, “You must turn around”. pic.twitter.com/MqLrJBTUAa
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 30, 2021
Keep in mind, they’re talking about a reported 400,000 migrants headed to the border right now:
"As many as 400,000 migrants" are heading to the U.S. border, NBC News reports.
"An unprecedented number…nearly doubling the stunning numbers we've seen the last two months, which were a 21-year high." pic.twitter.com/6kPDR1rE1H
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 1, 2021
And they want the migrants to just “turn around”:
"We sent a letter asking Biden to ask the migrants to turn around."
Swift, decisive action. This is why the GOP has been so successful. https://t.co/mf6cw5m4IA
— The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) October 1, 2021
So, sure, this letter is just the trick to spur Biden into action!
Yes! A letter!https://t.co/qxgZIMUJ4Q
— Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) October 2, 2021
It *is* embarrassing:
These letter declarations are just embarrassing at this point. https://t.co/vANoJIdpM6
— Freedom is all that matters (@katnandu) October 2, 2021