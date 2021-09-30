Trump spox Taylor Budowich announced on Twitter last night that Corey Lewandowski “will no longer be associated with Trump World” and he’s being replaced by Pam Bondi as the head of the former president’s super PAC:

Pam Bondi, the very talented and honorable frmr AG of FL, has our complete faith and confidence in taking over MAGA Action. Corey Lewandowski will be going on to other endeavors and we very much want to thank him for his service. He will no longer be associated with Trump World. — Taylor Budowich (@TayFromCA) September 30, 2021

Lewandowski had been accused of making unwanted sexual advanced to one of Trump’s top donors at a recent event in Las Vegas:

NEWS: A top Trump donor is alleging that Corey Lewandowski made unwanted sexual advances toward her at a Las Vegas charity event over the weekend https://t.co/nmnwfdlLv8 — Alex Isenstadt (@politicoalex) September 29, 2021

And it wasn’t just anonymous sources making the accusations:

And strong reporting from @politicoalex .. on record statements, eye witnesses. Not innuendo or rumors as Lewandowski’s lawyer claims. — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) September 29, 2021

Now, Trump has fired Lewandowski before:

Trump fired Lewandowski in June 2016. Then he called him from the GOP convention a month later. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) September 30, 2021

But this time it’s different:

"Aides to Mr. Trump insist this latest incident is different, particularly because it involves a donor to the former president." https://t.co/a3mKanbuBZ — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) September 30, 2021

And:

"For months since Mr. Trump left office, several of his advisers have privately complained that Mr. Lewandowski’s connections with the super PAC and with Mr. Trump’s political circle have helped him with his other clients, including Ms. Noem." https://t.co/a3mKanbuBZ — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) September 30, 2021

Speaking of Kristi Noem, American Greatness reported on Wednesday that Lewandowski and the South Dakota governor were having an affair:

Exclusive: Sources reveal South Dakota governor and potential 2024 VP candidate Kristi Noem is having an extramarital affair with former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski. https://t.co/MS3XrGEXiW — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) September 29, 2021

Noem called the story “total garbage and a disgusting lie”:

These rumors are total garbage and a disgusting lie. These old, tired attacks on conservative women are based on a falsehood that we can't achieve anything without a man's help. I love Bryon. I'm proud of the God-fearing family we've raised together. Now I'm getting back to work — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) September 29, 2021

