Trump spox Taylor Budowich announced on Twitter last night that Corey Lewandowski “will no longer be associated with Trump World” and he’s being replaced by Pam Bondi as the head of the former president’s super PAC:

Lewandowski had been accused of making unwanted sexual advanced to one of Trump’s top donors at a recent event in Las Vegas:

And it wasn’t just anonymous sources making the accusations:

Now, Trump has fired Lewandowski before:

But this time it’s different:

And:

Speaking of Kristi Noem, American Greatness reported on Wednesday that Lewandowski and the South Dakota governor were having an affair:

Noem called the story “total garbage and a disgusting lie”:

