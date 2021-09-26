Reuters is reporting that “thousands of mostly Haitian migrants” are making their way to the United States and are right now in Panama:

Caravan 2?

And one reason they’re coming is that they know they’ll be released inside the United States once they get here, as DHS Sec. Mayorkas admitted this morning on Fox News Sunday:

Mayorkas also “wouldn’t say if the CBP agents on horseback violated any protocols” despite President Biden already finding them guilty:

Maybe it’s time for another “do not come” video from VP Kamala Harris?

