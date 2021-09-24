There are reports out tonight that a female U.S. service member was allegedly attacked by 3 Afghan refugees housed at Fort Bliss:

That local news report was confirmed by Fox News:

Trending

Katie Pavlich calls it “horrific,” and rightly so:

And Sen. Ted Cruz is demanding answers:

Over to you, Jen Psaki. Care to update your past remarks?

And over to you, Congress:

It’s time for Republicans to do their jobs on this.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Afghan