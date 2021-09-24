Maricopa County has begun responding to claims made in the Cyber Ninjas audit ahead of its official release at 4:00 p.m. EDT:

There’s a lot to go over by, but items listed as critical and high severity in the report are 23,344 “Mail-in ballots voted from prior address,” 10,342 “Potential voters that voted in multiple counties” and 9,041 “More ballots returned by voter than received”:

Former President Trump said the leaked report “conclusively shows there were enough fraudulent votes, mystery votes, and fake votes to change the outcome of the election 4 or 5 times over”:

Maricopa County, however, disagrees with that conclusion. Here’s what they say is going on with these items:

And now we wait for the official report and presentation.

***

