Maricopa County has begun responding to claims made in the Cyber Ninjas audit ahead of its official release at 4:00 p.m. EDT:

NEW: After a preliminary review of the draft #azaudit report, we can provide a #FactCheck on several of the claims Cyber Ninjas identified as the most serious in their report:

🧵⬇️ — Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) September 24, 2021

There’s a lot to go over by, but items listed as critical and high severity in the report are 23,344 “Mail-in ballots voted from prior address,” 10,342 “Potential voters that voted in multiple counties” and 9,041 “More ballots returned by voter than received”:

This is from the leaked audit report & it clearly shows that the margin of potentially fraudulent votes in ONE COUNTY compared to what was verified is way beyond the 10,457 votes (0.3%) that “won” Arizona in 2020. #AmericasAudit pic.twitter.com/FkzYErlN6Y — Dr. Kelli Ward 🇺🇸 (@kelliwardaz) September 24, 2021

Former President Trump said the leaked report “conclusively shows there were enough fraudulent votes, mystery votes, and fake votes to change the outcome of the election 4 or 5 times over”:

NEW! President Donald J. Trump: "The Fake News is lying about the Arizona audit report! The leaked report conclusively shows there were enough fraudulent votes, mystery votes, and fake votes to change the outcome of the election 4 or 5 times over… pic.twitter.com/D11UQbt0Q4 — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) September 24, 2021

Maricopa County, however, disagrees with that conclusion. Here’s what they say is going on with these items:

CLAIM: 23,344 mail-in ballots voted from a prior address. BOTTOM LINE: Cyber Ninjas still don’t understand this is legal under federal election law. To label it a “critical” concern is either intentionally misleading or staggeringly ignorant. AZ senators should know this too. — Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) September 24, 2021

EXPLANATION:

1) Military and overseas voters can cast a “federal only ballot” despite living outside the U.S. The address tied to their ballot would be their prior address in AZ. — Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) September 24, 2021

2) People are allowed to move from one house to another (or even one state to another) in October and November of an election year (yes, shocking!). If the driver’s license address matches the voter registration address, they are still allowed to vote. — Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) September 24, 2021

3) For the November General Election Maricopa County had 20,933 one-time temporary address requests. In addition, snowbirds and college students tend to have forwarding addresses when they are out of the county. 4) Mail-in ballots are not forwarded to another address. — Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) September 24, 2021

CLAIM: 10,342 potential voters that voted in multiple counties BOTTOM LINE: There are more than 7 million people in Arizona and, yes, some of them share names & birth years. To identify this as a critical issue is laughable. — Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) September 24, 2021

EXPLANATION: 10,000+ votes in multiple counties is unlikely. More likely: different people, same name. Example: if you search for Maria Garcia born in 1980, you’ll get 7 active voters in Maricopa County and 12 statewide. And that’s just one name. — Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) September 24, 2021

If Cyber Ninjas understood data analysis, they would have performed standard processes to rule out situations that lead to faulty conclusions. — Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) September 24, 2021

CLAIM: 9,041 more ballots returned by voters than received BOTTOM LINE: This suggests a lack of understanding about how EV 33 files work. It’s not unusual for more ballots to be returned by voters than received. — Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) September 24, 2021

EXPLANATION: The majority of these involve cases where voters returned a ballot without a signature or with a signature discrepancy. In those cases, election staff contact the voter to ensure their vote counts. — Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) September 24, 2021

The most common reasons for a single voter having multiple entries in the EV 33 file are:

• a voter sent back an envelope unsigned

• there’s a signature discrepancy — Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) September 24, 2021

A record for the original ballot is entered into the EV 33 file (where we track returned ballots). A second entry is recorded when a ballot envelope is signed or the signature discrepancy is resolved. — Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) September 24, 2021

The appropriate conclusion to draw from this finding is that the early voting team was performing their statutory-required responsibility by reviewing signatures on all returned mail-in ballots. Back with additional fact-checking in one hour. — Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) September 24, 2021

And now we wait for the official report and presentation.

