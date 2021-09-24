David Hogg’s new plan to get libs in power in state legislatures, the halls of Congress and every court? “We’re going to outlive you and replace everyone”:

Oppose us for as long as you want- we’re going to outlive you and replace everyone of you in every state legislature, the halls of congress and every court- we’re going to win All because have the most important thing most of those that oppose us don’t have. Time. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) September 24, 2021

Um, this isn’t how things work. What happened to things like we only have such-and-such years to save the planet?

Time is a big advantage but by itself is not enough for us to win- it will take a truly awesome amount of energy, sacrifice and passion but so long as we keep trying and don’t lose hope we will win. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) September 24, 2021

Good luck with your plan that sounds a lot like a total surrender:

Though there are young people that disagree I think it’s going to be pretty hard to get a generation that’s lived through school shooter drills our entire lives that what we need in society is more guns. But time will tell. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) September 24, 2021

And, note, the people he wants to replace the current politicians with aren’t even on his side:

Counterpoint- Americans under 30 have rapidly turned against gun control. https://t.co/kxJgmbJCdb — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) September 24, 2021

