David Hogg’s new plan to get libs in power in state legislatures, the halls of Congress and every court? “We’re going to outlive you and replace everyone”:
Oppose us for as long as you want- we’re going to outlive you and replace everyone of you in every state legislature, the halls of congress and every court- we’re going to win
All because have the most important thing most of those that oppose us don’t have.
Time.
— David Hogg (@davidhogg111) September 24, 2021
Um, this isn’t how things work. What happened to things like we only have such-and-such years to save the planet?
Time is a big advantage but by itself is not enough for us to win- it will take a truly awesome amount of energy, sacrifice and passion but so long as we keep trying and don’t lose hope we will win.
— David Hogg (@davidhogg111) September 24, 2021
Good luck with your plan that sounds a lot like a total surrender:
Though there are young people that disagree I think it’s going to be pretty hard to get a generation that’s lived through school shooter drills our entire lives that what we need in society is more guns.
But time will tell.
— David Hogg (@davidhogg111) September 24, 2021
And, note, the people he wants to replace the current politicians with aren’t even on his side:
Counterpoint- Americans under 30 have rapidly turned against gun control. https://t.co/kxJgmbJCdb
— Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) September 24, 2021
