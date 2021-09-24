David Hogg’s new plan to get libs in power in state legislatures, the halls of Congress and every court? “We’re going to outlive you and replace everyone”:

Um, this isn’t how things work. What happened to things like we only have such-and-such years to save the planet?

Trending

Good luck with your plan that sounds a lot like a total surrender:

And, note, the people he wants to replace the current politicians with aren’t even on his side:

***

 

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: david hogg