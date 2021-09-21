Black Lives Matter protesters descended on Carmine’s Italian restaurant on New York City’s Upper West Side last night in response to allegations of racial profiling from three Texas tourists who were arrested for allegedly assaulting a hostess over a disagreement over the city’s vaccine mandate.

According to an attorney for the three women, the hostess used a racial slur that prompted the attack:

NEW YORK: BLM activists confront the Carmines restaurant continuing to accuse them of being racist after an altercation over vaxx papers took place a few days ago pic.twitter.com/C7EvZCllaj — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) September 20, 2021

More here:

BLM protests Carmine’s restaurant in Manhattan after three black women assaulted an Asian hostess & were arrested. The restaurant says they asked for vaccine verification per city law but the women say they were racially profiled. pic.twitter.com/jLQ2EkRMt0 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) September 21, 2021

Jeffrey Bank, CEO of Carmine’s parent company, defended his employees and pointed out that the women did not make the racism charge when they were arrested. From the New York Post:

Banks insisted there was no proof of any racial slurs being used, noting that no such claims were reported to police — while also stressing that the attacked staff were black, Latina and Asian America. “This attack was entirely unprovoked,” Banks insisted as he released the clips. “At no point did the women mention that any of the hosts ever made a racial slur. Nor did the women say that to the police officers who arrested them. Nor did anyone hear any such slur. “This is because none of our hosts — all of whom are people of color — ever uttered such a slur,” he insisted. “When my employees mess up, I hold us accountable. But when our employees are attacked, I will defend them to the limit,” he said.

He also released surveillance video of the attack that protesters said he was hiding:

Carmine's releases new footage of attack on staff amid BLM protests targeting eatery https://t.co/fbw0xtIUsE pic.twitter.com/pvZsG5GGpC — New York Post (@nypost) September 21, 2021

Now, there is no evidence of any sort of hate crime or racism on the part of the Carmine’s hostess, buyt we do have an example of bad behavior from one of the BLM protesters who using a homophobic slur during the protest.

“S*ck d*ck, b*tch!” shouted the masked protester:

BLM Protesters Confront a Guardian Angel in UWS as they march through the streets to "Cancel Carmines" following a viral video, information about which is now being disputed. pic.twitter.com/4ZCmOeV2oR — Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) September 21, 2021

Where’s the outrage from national BLM leaders?

***