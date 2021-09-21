Space Force just released prototypes of its service dress uniforms.

What do you think?

And:

Trending

So, do they remind you more of the Empire in “Star Wars”. . .

. . .or Starfleet circa “Wrath of Khan”?

They’re also being accused of a “complete rip-off of Battlestar Galactic”:

And imagine the reaction if these got released under President Trump?

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: