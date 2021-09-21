Space Force just released prototypes of its service dress uniforms.

What do you think?

Today, @SpaceForceCSO Gen. John W. "Jay" Raymond unveiled the Guardian Service Dress prototype a modern, distinctive, professional uniform during the @AirForceAssoc's #ASC21. pic.twitter.com/tnDJnMkCMo — United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) September 21, 2021

And:

Today the US Space Force revealed the prototype for its service dress uniform. What do you think? @SpaceForceDoD pic.twitter.com/87f3ZMmvxL — John Rogers (@JohnRogers8News) September 21, 2021

So, do they remind you more of the Empire in “Star Wars”. . .

The Space Force leans into ‘Galactic Empire’ chic with new dress uniform design

By @halbritz https://t.co/85uORmWU9V — Task & Purpose (@TaskandPurpose) September 21, 2021

. . .or Starfleet circa “Wrath of Khan”?

They’re also being accused of a “complete rip-off of Battlestar Galactic”:

A friend just texted me: “Tell me the space force uniform isn’t a complete rip-off of battlestar galatica” and reader— https://t.co/UEyvBY573A pic.twitter.com/8teKYBPWC5 — Valerie Insinna (@ValerieInsinna) September 21, 2021

And imagine the reaction if these got released under President Trump?

***