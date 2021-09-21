Space Force just released prototypes of its service dress uniforms.
What do you think?
Today, @SpaceForceCSO Gen. John W. "Jay" Raymond unveiled the Guardian Service Dress prototype a modern, distinctive, professional uniform during the @AirForceAssoc's #ASC21. pic.twitter.com/tnDJnMkCMo
— United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) September 21, 2021
And:
Today the US Space Force revealed the prototype for its service dress uniform. What do you think? @SpaceForceDoD pic.twitter.com/87f3ZMmvxL
— John Rogers (@JohnRogers8News) September 21, 2021
So, do they remind you more of the Empire in “Star Wars”. . .
The Space Force leans into ‘Galactic Empire’ chic with new dress uniform design
By @halbritz https://t.co/85uORmWU9V
— Task & Purpose (@TaskandPurpose) September 21, 2021
. . .or Starfleet circa “Wrath of Khan”?
Getting some Wrath of Khan flashbacks all of a sudden… #ASC21 #afa #SpaceForce @Jeff_MartinTX pic.twitter.com/wskc9jiaq9
— Stephen Losey (@StephenLosey) September 21, 2021
They’re also being accused of a “complete rip-off of Battlestar Galactic”:
A friend just texted me: “Tell me the space force uniform isn’t a complete rip-off of battlestar galatica” and reader— https://t.co/UEyvBY573A pic.twitter.com/8teKYBPWC5
— Valerie Insinna (@ValerieInsinna) September 21, 2021
And imagine the reaction if these got released under President Trump?
