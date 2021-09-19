UPDATE

The FBI just announced at a press conference that they believe the body discovered today is that of Gabby Petito:

And although the identification is not certain, a visibly shaken FBI agent offered his “heartfelt condolences” to the family:

ORIGINAL POST

Multiple media accounts are reporting that a body has been in Teton National Park, the location where law enforcement is focusing its search for missing influence Gabby Petito:

A deputy coroner “has been dispatched to the scene”:

And there are “several missing people in the area”:

Editor’s note: This post has been updated.

