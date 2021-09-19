UPDATE

The FBI just announced at a press conference that they believe the body discovered today is that of Gabby Petito:

#BREAKING: FBI announce the body they believe to be of missing Gabby Petito has been found in Wyoming. Offered condolences to the family Full forensic evidence has yet to be completed to confirm identity. #gabbypetitio — Dan Mannarino (@DanMannarino) September 19, 2021

WATCH LIVE: FBI Denver is holding a press conference regarding the body found in Wyoming amid the search for 22-year-old Gabby Petito. https://t.co/ZMfxrp9jCg pic.twitter.com/s6nzCeiHwf — FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) September 19, 2021

And although the identification is not certain, a visibly shaken FBI agent offered his “heartfelt condolences” to the family:

BREAKING: “I would like to extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of Gabby Petito.” Remains found in the area being searched by the FBI and forest service personnel are consistent with that of the missing 22-year-old. No questions were taken at a press conference. pic.twitter.com/jSoltQMzHA — Hunter Sowards (@huntersowards3) September 19, 2021

ORIGINAL POST

Multiple media accounts are reporting that a body has been in Teton National Park, the location where law enforcement is focusing its search for missing influence Gabby Petito:

A body has been found in the Bridger-Teton National Forest, the Teton County coroner tells me. That’s where searches have been underway for #vanlife influencer Gabby Petito — Claudia Koerner (@ClaudiaKoerner) September 19, 2021

BREAKING: Body found where Gabby Petito search is underway in Wyoming, no confirmation of identity – Fox News confirms — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) September 19, 2021

Breaking: The Teton County, Wyoming Coroner just confirmed to be a body has been found in Teton National Park. He says they do not know the identity or the gender yet. Says it is in a "very remote area." — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) September 19, 2021

BREAKING NEWS: Body found where Gabby Petito search is underway in Wyoming, no confirmation of identity https://t.co/Lps6sGmO1R pic.twitter.com/rIx1ejj6W3 — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 19, 2021

A deputy coroner “has been dispatched to the scene”:

Confirmed to me I meant.

Coroner tells me a deputy coroner has been dispatched to the scene. — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) September 19, 2021

And there are “several missing people in the area”:

It’s important to note — there are several missing people in the area where authorities are searching for Gabby. — Griffin Frank (@GriffinFrank) September 19, 2021

