Yesterday we told you how Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attempted to defend her “Ttax the Rich” dress by saying what she’s really talking about is “someone with hundreds of millions of dollars if not billions of dollars”:

.@AOC responds to criticism that “she’s rich.” “They want you to think that when we talk about rich, we’re talking about doctor or a lawyer instead of someone with hundreds of millions of dollars if not billions of dollars.” pic.twitter.com/QvQA7TtJ6f — John Gage (@johnrobertgage) September 15, 2021

Um, okay, BUT GET THIS. . .

The boyfriend of the woman who designed the dress is Benjamin Bronfman and he’s the HEIR TO THE SEAGRAM’S FORTUNE. From The Daily Mail:

AOC was spotted leaving with Aurora James, the designer behind her ‘tax the rich dress’ and her boyfriend, Benjamin Bronfman – the heir to the Seagram’s fortune.

In other words, “tax the guy I’m at this fancy party with” would be a better message for her dress:

To AOC's right is her dress designer Aurora James. To Aurora James' right is her bf Benjamin Bronfman, who is worth $100 million 😁 pic.twitter.com/itC58UHKRH — Ramanan (@Ramanan_V) September 15, 2021

It gets better:

The designer of AOC’s “Tax the Rich” dress is dating a dude worth $100 million who’s a descendent of the Lehman Brothers 😅 They’re dabbing on us, y’all 🤡 pic.twitter.com/AUvPyyNYfG — Rap Game Edward Bernays (@Edward__Bernays) September 14, 2021

AOC is also facing criticism of her comped ticket to the gala:

Vogue did NOT give AOC a free ticket to the Met Gala despite her claim she was 'invited as an elected official' https://t.co/MDfweOPKPE — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) September 15, 2021

According to the latest report, the “Metropolitan Museum of Art says that AOC and de Blasio attended Met Gala as guests of the museum”:

Met Museum comped AOC and de Blasio for Met Gala tickets https://t.co/SIbiJK7KsQ — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) September 15, 2021

And this has prompted an ethics complaint with AOC now accused of accepting “an impermissible gift”:

“In an ethics complaint, Thomas Jones, founder of the American Accountability Foundation, said he believes Ocasio-Cortez, who represents parts of the Bronx and Queens, broke House rules by accepting 'an impermissible gift' of free tickets to attend the annual gala.” — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) September 15, 2021

“While the individual's invitations may bear the name of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Museum has ceded control over the invitations to a for-profit company, specifically Condé Nast, and to its Chief Content Officer, Anna Wintour,' Jones wrote” — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) September 15, 2021

