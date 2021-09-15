Yesterday we told you how Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attempted to defend her “Ttax the Rich” dress by saying what she’s really talking about is “someone with hundreds of millions of dollars if not billions of dollars”:

Um, okay, BUT GET THIS. . .

The boyfriend of the woman who designed the dress is Benjamin Bronfman and he’s the HEIR TO THE SEAGRAM’S FORTUNE. From The Daily Mail:

AOC was spotted leaving with Aurora James, the designer behind her ‘tax the rich dress’ and her boyfriend, Benjamin Bronfman – the heir to the Seagram’s fortune.

In other words, “tax the guy I’m at this fancy party with” would be a better message for her dress:

It gets better:

AOC is also facing criticism of her comped ticket to the gala:

According to the latest report, the “Metropolitan Museum of Art says that AOC and de Blasio attended Met Gala as guests of the museum”:

And this has prompted an ethics complaint with AOC now accused of accepting “an impermissible gift”:

