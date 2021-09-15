Well, this is a bummer.

Multiple media outlets have projected that Gavin Newsom will be retained as Governor of California:

Decision Desk HQ projects Gavin Newsom will be retained as governor of California. Race Called At: 8:21 PM (Pacific)https://t.co/ObrAQC9TCH — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) September 15, 2021

I've seen enough: the vote to recall CA Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) fails. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) September 15, 2021

BREAKING: California’s Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has defeated a recall attempt driven by GOP criticism of his COVID-19 policies. https://t.co/cumGmdm8vU — The Associated Press (@AP) September 15, 2021

The calls were made shortly after the polls called and now we wait for the full results:

We'll see what the full results bring. Almost none of the ballots cast today have been counted. And in Calabasas at 6:30 there was a 1 hr, 15-min wait to vote. In Simi Valley, 30 min wait. Santa Clarita, 1 hr wait. — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) September 15, 2021

Townhall’s Kurt Schlichter, a California resident, tweeted that, “Yeah, we lost – and not by fraud. Too many CA voters are Dems. That’s it. We gotta change that”:

I'm soooooooo tired of people dooming. Yeah, we lost – and not by fraud. Too many CA voters are Dems. That's it. We gotta change that. https://t.co/LRcZcnhGac — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 15, 2021

And that “Pretending we lost because someone invented 2 million votes prevents us from addressing the real issues in CA”:

Not me. I think there are 2x as many Dems in CA. Pretending we lost because someone invented 2 million votes prevents us from addressing the real issues in CA. https://t.co/LOZkGpRt6W — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 15, 2021

Larry Elder told his supporters to “be gracious in defeat”:

Elder: We may have lost the battle but we are going to win the war pic.twitter.com/TN0TIEWuPP — Acyn (@Acyn) September 15, 2021

And here’s Newsom’s reaction:

Tonight, California voted NO on the recall and YES to…

Science.

Women’s rights.

Immigrant rights.

The minimum wage.

The environment.

Our future. We rejected cynicism and bigotry and chose hope and progress. Thank you, California. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 15, 2021

Sigh:

Now, let’s get back to work. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 15, 2021

***

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.