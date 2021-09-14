Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tried to defend her appearance at the ritzy Met Gala fashion charity event last night by saying her “Tax the Rich” dress was created by a “Black woman immigrant designer” and that “the medium is the message”:

Proud to work with @aurorajames as a sustainably focused, Black woman immigrant designer who went from starting her dream @brothervellies at a flea market in Brooklyn to winning the @cfda against all odds – and then work together to kick open the doors at the Met.

The time is now for childcare, healthcare, and climate action for all. Tax the Rich.

And yes, BEFORE anybody starts wilding out – NYC elected officials are regularly invited to and attend the Met due to our responsibilities in overseeing our city’s cultural institutions that serve the public. I was one of several in attendance. Dress is borrowed via @brothervellies 🤗

She also says she borrowed the dress and didn’t pay for it which somehow makes it better:

The medium is the message. pic.twitter.com/b4Ssr6HkYR — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 14, 2021

And via NBC Los Angeles:

“It’s really about having a real conversation about fairness and equity in our system, and I think this conversation is particularly relevant as we debate the budget and reconciliation bill,” she said.

But, first up, the “immigrant” designer she’s talking about came to America from Canada:

AOC: “My fashion designer is an immigrant. ✊🏽” She immigrated from Toronto. https://t.co/a8oEGKJNly — Grace 🌾 (@graceisforyou) September 14, 2021

And she says we shouldn’t pick on her because other elected officials were in attendance:

And before haters get wild flying off the handle, New York elected officials are routinely invited to and attend the Met due to our responsibilities in overseeing and supporting the city’s cultural institutions for the public. I was one of several in attendance in this evening.🤗 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 14, 2021

She’s right! Here’s New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and his family attending the ball:

.@NYCMayor wore a suit by Brooklyn designer Dreu Beckemberg and his wife, Chirlane McCray, also represented the borough in a Fe Noel gown and Pamela Love jewelry https://t.co/iEsS5zNOii — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) September 14, 2021

But de Blasio’s attendance comes at a time where he’s under fire over the deplorable condition at Rikers Islan where an inmate allegedly tried to hang himself in front of a group of officials touring the facility:

Rikers Island inmate tries to HANG himself in front of delegation of officials as they toured infamous prison https://t.co/QkxFIcikJt — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) September 14, 2021

These optics could be worse than AOC’s:

The Mayor of NYC & chief jailer of Rikers Island attended the glamorous Met Gala tonight. A 22 minute car trip away, 6000+ people are being denied food & medicine, forced to stand in feces or defecate into bags, caged in cramped, infected quarters, & self harm is everywhere. pic.twitter.com/u3amTlBTof — Scott Hechinger (@ScottHech) September 14, 2021

And people are pointing out de Blasio has made more trips to the Met Gala during this term in office than he has to the notorious prison complex:

De Blasio has now made more visits to the Met Gala than Rikers Island during his second term. — Ben Max (@TweetBenMax) September 13, 2021

It’s very de Blasio that he finally goes to the Met Gala while Rikers burns and he hasn’t visited the jail complex in more than 4 years. Another good counterpoint to all the buzz he’s gotten for enjoying his job in year 8. — Ben Max (@TweetBenMax) September 14, 2021

Maybe once he’s done with the celebrity party someone can ask the mayor about this?

Thank you and the entire delegation for pressing despite resistance to bear witness to the humanitarian crisis at #Rikers. It is a disgrace that must be addressed immediately. We need to hear from Mayor @BilldeBlasio. At this point, this also needs DOJ attention. @CivilRights . https://t.co/4D86VO946o — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) September 13, 2021

