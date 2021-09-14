Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tried to defend her appearance at the ritzy Met Gala fashion charity event last night by saying her “Tax the Rich” dress was created by a “Black woman immigrant designer” and that “the medium is the message”:

Proud to work with @aurorajames as a sustainably focused, Black woman immigrant designer who went from starting her dream @brothervellies at a flea market in Brooklyn to winning the @cfda against all odds – and then work together to kick open the doors at the Met.
The time is now for childcare, healthcare, and climate action for all. Tax the Rich.
And yes, BEFORE anybody starts wilding out – NYC elected officials are regularly invited to and attend the Met due to our responsibilities in overseeing our city’s cultural institutions that serve the public. I was one of several in attendance. Dress is borrowed via @brothervellies 🤗

She also says she borrowed the dress and didn’t pay for it which somehow makes it better:

And via NBC Los Angeles:

“It’s really about having a real conversation about fairness and equity in our system, and I think this conversation is particularly relevant as we debate the budget and reconciliation bill,” she said.

But, first up, the “immigrant” designer she’s talking about came to America from Canada:

And she says we shouldn’t pick on her because other elected officials were in attendance:

She’s right! Here’s New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and his family attending the ball:

But de Blasio’s attendance comes at a time where he’s under fire over the deplorable condition at Rikers Islan where an inmate allegedly tried to hang himself in front of a group of officials touring the facility:

These optics could be worse than AOC’s:

And people are pointing out de Blasio has made more trips to the Met Gala during this term in office than he has to the notorious prison complex:

Maybe once he’s done with the celebrity party someone can ask the mayor about this?

