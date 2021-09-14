With everyone focused on the “tax the rich” hypocrisy on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s dress, Megyn Kelly pointed out the *other* hypocrisy going on, that being that while our kids are in school fully masked, AOC and the other celebrities all were happily mask free at the gala:

Yes, yes they were all reportedly vaccinated but that doesn’t matter. According to The Met’s website, “masks are required for all visitors”:

Yet, no masks from the celebrities in attendance while the regular people who worked the gala *did* have to wear one:

“Rules for me, not for thee”:

Bingo:

