BuzzFeed just dropped a bomb on Rep. Pramila Jayapal in a story they’ve been working on all summer that accuses the Washington Dem of being a truly horrible boss:

“She just doesn’t recognize that the staff are also humans,” according to one of BuzzFeed’s sources:

And:

According to the report, Jayapal’s office had “one of the highest staff turnover rates in the House”:

And she allegedly even blamed one staffer for her weight gain because “she did not have enough gym time on her schedule”:

Wow, sound like an epic s*itshow:

Of note, 6 of the top 10 worst bosses in the House are women:

