BuzzFeed just dropped a bomb on Rep. Pramila Jayapal in a story they’ve been working on all summer that accuses the Washington Dem of being a truly horrible boss:

Scoop: Rep. Pramila Jayapal, one of the highest-profile Democrats in Congress, built her reputation on being a champion of workers. Former staff says that didn't extend to them. W/ @addysbaird Many thanks to the sources who made this possible. https://t.co/rKOkbtXgQH — Lissandra Villa (@LissandraVilla) September 14, 2021

“She just doesn’t recognize that the staff are also humans,” according to one of BuzzFeed’s sources:

Jayapal is an effective public advocate for workers, a former staffer said. “She just doesn’t recognize that the staff are also humans.” https://t.co/QUBnjPaPxL — Matt Berman (@Mr_Berman) September 14, 2021

And:

.@RepJayapal is "a boss who berated staff in front of others, demanded grueling hours, and maintained an office culture marked by constantly changing expectations and little tolerance for error, to the extent that some staffers sought therapy" https://t.co/9qYkBOjWYP — Alex Kantrowitz (@Kantrowitz) September 14, 2021

According to the report, Jayapal’s office had “one of the highest staff turnover rates in the House”:

A Leading Progressive — Just Not In Her Office

Jayapal has had one of highest staff turnover rates in the House, due in large part, former employees said, to unrealistic standards she sets. “It's not sustainable to be able to stay for too long,” one said.https://t.co/kDs4sjsRWX — Debra J. Saunders (@debrajsaunders) September 14, 2021

And she allegedly even blamed one staffer for her weight gain because “she did not have enough gym time on her schedule”:

“Jayapal blamed a staffer for the lawmaker’s personal weight gain because she did not have enough gym time on her schedule. The staffer involved declined to provide a comment for this story.” https://t.co/Kf1NQnD4ah — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) September 14, 2021

Wow, sound like an epic s*itshow:

“I have worked in some awful environments before for some awful people,” a former staffer said. “I have never worked in a place that has made me so miserable and so not excited for public service as Pramila Jayapal’s office.”https://t.co/gFAOlHRaiW via @addysbaird @LissandraVilla — Clarissa-Jan Lim (@clarissajanlim) September 14, 2021

Of note, 6 of the top 10 worst bosses in the House are women:

Jayapal is ranked one of the worst bosses in the House, according to Legistorm, whose top ten worst list includes six women…in an institution that is 27% women. 🤔 https://t.co/k3O0EeeuQj — Laura McGann (@lkmcgann) September 14, 2021

***